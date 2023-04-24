BDN_230425_NBoone
North Boone first baseman Chandler Alderman tags out Dixon’s Kyan Adkins (24) on a pickoff during Monday night’s game in Poplar Grove.

 JIMMY OSWALD/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

POPLAR GROVE, Ill.—North Boone head coach Drew Baden said it is really nice when two conference foes meet up with both of their aces on the mound.

But sometimes, it just doesn’t line up that way. Vikings’ star Chandler Alderman pitched a gem in a 2-0 win against defending Big Northern champion Dixon last Thursday, and on Monday it was the Dukes’ turn to put ace Max Clark on the mound.

