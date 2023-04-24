POPLAR GROVE, Ill.—North Boone head coach Drew Baden said it is really nice when two conference foes meet up with both of their aces on the mound.
But sometimes, it just doesn’t line up that way. Vikings’ star Chandler Alderman pitched a gem in a 2-0 win against defending Big Northern champion Dixon last Thursday, and on Monday it was the Dukes’ turn to put ace Max Clark on the mound.
Clark lived up to his billing in a stellar five-inning outing as he worked around five hits and three walks with eight strikeouts while only allowing one unearned run to help Dixon defeat North Boone 7-5.
“That’s their dude,” Baden said. “He pitched a really good game, you can’t take anything away from him. To beat a pitcher like that, you have to play almost a perfect game. And we didn’t.”
Jimmy Gibbs launched a double off Clark to lead off the bottom of the first, but he was thrown out trying to advance to third.
“Every single at-bat, Jimmy puts his swing on the ball,” Baden said. “That wasn’t a selfish or dumb play, that was just an ultra-aggressive kid that wanted to go take an extra base.”
But no Viking seemed able to barrel the ball off of Clark quite as hard after that hit.
The Dukes (8-7, 8-2 Big Northern) got three runs in the second off two RBI-singles, but the fourth inning is where Dixon left its mark. A ground-rule double made it 4-0, a passed ball combined with an error brought two more across, and an RBI single from Quade Richards bumped it up to 7-0.
North Boone (13-4, 7-3) starter Matt Self’s statline is a bit ugly: 10 hits and seven runs, five of them earned, with six strikeouts. But a good chunk of those hits were infield singles, and his pitches were on at times.
“Matt dealt today,” Baden said. “The line score is going to look worse than the actual outing was. A few of those hits you put two feet in another direction and his line is pretty clean. It's just bad luck and sometimes that happens in baseball.”
But the Vikings had some fight left in them. Self hit a one-run single in the sixth to make it 7-2, and a Gibbs’ double made it 7-3. Chandler Alderman lined a grounder to third, but the throw to first fell out of the defender's glove to allow two more runs across.
“We were down early, which is not ideal,” Gibbs said. “But it happens to the best of us, and all you can really do is just come back. We had to keep fighting and couldn’t give up.”
Gibbs finished 2-for-3 from the plate with a run and RBI.
“I’m not really an off-speed type of hitter,” he said. “So I was just sitting on the fastball and crushing it. All I really want is base hits to help get my team the lead.”
Quinn Danner had locked down Dixon’s offense to help give the Vikings the comeback shot. He pitched three innings and allowed one hit and no runs.
“Quinn is a really tough pitcher to hit,” Baden said. “His primary pitch is the off-speed, and he uses the fastball off of that and makes it play up a lot faster than it actually is.”
But the Vikings went down in order in the seventh to quell a comeback victory.
“The fight that they showed tonight is the exact same fight that they’ve shown all season,” Baden said. “And I think that that’s going to end up benefiting us in the playoffs.”