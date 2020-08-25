WAUKESHA, Wis.—Mitch Massino is back in his comfort zone, razzing his collegiate teammates, taking swings in the batting cage and wearing Carroll Pioneers gear.
And while he’s certainly happy to be with his buddies again, he can’t help but reflect on the previous two weeks, which he considers the highlight of his athletic career.
Massino, a former baseball and basketball with Hononegah before matriculating at Carroll, spent the latter part of the summer with the Mankato MoonDogs of the Northwoods League.
Massino said he was staying active, with the possibility of playing for a team in the prestigious college wood bat league always alive.
“I was playing in the Land O’ Lakes League, which is another college league that just plays a couple of games on the weekend,” Massino said. “And I’ve been working out and staying ready just in case the call came. I thought I might get a chance to play with the Rivets because they had some spots coming open, but one morning I woke up to a text from the Mankato GM, saying they wanted me to come up there and finish the season with them. I called my dad right away and told him I was going to get up there immediately.”
Staying ready helped Massino greatly, as even playing against the best competition he’s ever faced, he hit .261 in 23 at-bats, even cracking a home run.
“There’s no question the talent in the league is top-notch,” Massino said. “My teammates were from the Big 10, the PAC-12. Because there’s no fans in the Major Leagues, and there’s no Minor Leagues at all, it really is the best baseball you can watch in person right now. The first couple of games, it took a while to get a feel for the pitching, but I hit my stride and felt like I could compete at that level. It was an amazing couple of weeks, and the best opportunity I’ve ever had in sports.”
One particular memory Massino will carry with him was the home run.
“That felt pretty good,” Massino said. “I got down two strikes and was just focusing on hitting the ball up the middle. I got a fastball middle-in, a really good pitch to hit, and put a good swing on it. It all happened so fast, but it was one of the cooler things I’ve experienced athletically.”
Massino said that while he was only there for a short time and didn’t quite have the pedigree of his teammates, he was treated well.
“They really gave you a chance and treated you like you were one of them right away,” Massino said. “Even though I was the only guy from a Division III school and they were all Division I, they just took you in. A few of them were definitely surprised that I hit a homer and got some hits, but it was really cool. You realize they are out there lacing up the same cleats you are.”
Massino was Carroll’s second-leading hitter in the COVID-19 truncated season, hitting .324 in 11 games. Like his opportunity in Mankato, the season came and went in a flash.
“I’m a huge basketball fan, so when they shut that down, it was a shock,” Massino said. “But I thought that might be where it stopped. But we were playing down in Florida, and when we came off the field, there were a few guys from other teams down there that were crying. They had just found out their seasons were canceled. The next day, it happened to us. It was hard, especially to see our seniors that weren’t going to come back. It was a really upsetting time.”
Carroll is currently only practicing with five players at a time, and Massino said his teammates are doing what they can to steady the course.
“We’re still crossing our fingers that we will have a normal season in the spring,” Massino said. “It’s crazy because I just played every day for a couple weeks and it doesn’t seem possible we wouldn’t play. But you can only do what you can do. We are all being responsible, wearing masks and keeping our social gatherings outside and with few people.”
Massino is currently planning on utilizing that extra year. He is entering his senior season academically, but is just a junior on the diamond.
“Right now I’m going to take the extra year and use it to graduate with a double major,” Massino said. “I’m majoring in sports management and I’ve already got a business minor, so I’m going to make that a second major. My dad has his own financial business, and I passed my insurance license test this summer. I’m trying to keep open to everything right now.”
The real world can come later. For now, Massino’s got more work to do on the diamond.