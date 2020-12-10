CINCINNATI, Ohio—The Marquette women’s basketball team moved to 3-1 (1-0 BIG EAST) with an 86-75 road victory over Cincinnati Thursday afternoon.
Senior guard Selena Lott scored 17 of her team-high 26 points in the first 20 minutes as the Golden Eagles built a 49-30 halftime lead.
Lauren Van Kleunen and Hononegah graduate Jordan King also reached double figures with 15 points apiece. King set a career-high with eight rebounds.
The Bearcats (1-2) were led by Imari’l Thomas with 32 points and eight rebounds.