MILWAUKEE—The Marquette women’s basketball team is moving on in the WNIT.
The Golden Eagles took down Ball State 93-70 Wednesday night at the Al Maguire Center in the first round of the postseason tournament.
Hononegah graduate Jordan King finished the game with seven assists, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal to go along with three points.
Chloe Marotta stood out for Marquette with 19 points and 17 rebounds while Lauren Van Kleunen finsiehd with 20 points and eight boards.
The Golden Eagles will host Purdue in the second round of the tournament Monday at 7 p.m.
PRO FOOTBALL
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)—It’s Von Miller time in Buffalo.
The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and coming off his second Super Bowl title agreed to a six-year contract with the Bills on Wednesday. Miller is an 11-year NFL veteran who spent his first 10-plus seasons in Denver before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season and winning the NFL championship.
At 32, Miller brings a veteran presence to a young group of starting linebackers made up of Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano. With Buffalo playing a hybrid style defense, there’s a chance for Miller to provide an outside pass-rushing presence. He has 115 1/2 career sacks.
PRO BASEBALL
PHILADELPHIA (AP)—Kyle Schwarber is coming to Philadelphia, agreeing Wednesday to a four-year deal with the Phillies worth about $80 million, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.
A 29-year-old slugging outfielder, Schwarber split last season with Washington and Boston. He agreed to a $10 million, one-year contract with Washington last January that included a $7 million salary and an $11.5 million mutual option with a $3 million buyout. He was traded to the Red Sox in July.
PRO TENNIS
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP)—Nursing a nagging foot injury, Rafael Nadal became the second player in ATP Tour history to start a season 18-0, edging Reilly Opelka 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) on Wednesday in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open.
Only Novak Djokovic has gotten off to better starts since 1990. The Serb went 26-0 to begin 2020 and 41-0 to open 2011.
“I can’t say it’s a dream because I even couldn’t dream about that three months ago, two months ago,” Nadal said.