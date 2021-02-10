MILWAUKEE—The Marquette women’s basketball team used a balanced attack to bounce the Butler Bulldogs, 77-48, at the Al McGuire Center on Wednesday afternoon.
Junior forward Chloe Marotta led four Golden Eagles (13-4, 10-3 Big East) to reach double figures, scoring 10 of her 12 points in the first half. Hononegah graduate Jordan King and Selena Lott each scored 11 points. King also brought down a career-best nine rebounds and had six assists.
King reached double figures in scoring for the eighth time this season.
Genesis Parker and Upe Atosu had 16 points apiece for Butler.
UP NEXT: Marquette travels to Providence for a game on Saturday (noon).