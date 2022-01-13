BELOIT—The new manager of the Beloit Sky Carp, Jorge Hernandez, will be in attendance at the inaugural Sky Carp Fest on Saturday at ABC Supply Stadium.
Sky Carp Fest will run from 2-4 p.m.
The Miami Marlins announced that Hernandez, 55, is moving up from the team’s Low-A squad in Jupiter, Fla., to manage at High-A Beloit in its first full season in its new downtown stadium.
An accomplished collegiate and professional baseball coach and player, Hernandez is a Frisco, Texas resident. He has been part of the Marlins organization for the past 16 years, serving as the Marlins’ minor league infield coordinator for five seasons.
Hernandez was a ninth-round selection by the Houston Astros in 1986, but chose to attend Troy University (Ala.) where he helped the Trojans win the 1987 NCAA Division II national championship.
Hernandez began his professional career in 2004 with the Pensacola Pelicans, a former Independent L:eague team in the American Association owned by Quint and Rishy Studer, who are now co-owners of the both the Sky Carp and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the Double-A South League.
Hernandez was named the Miami Marlins Development Coach of the Year in 2009 and Gulf Coast League Manager of the Year in 2010. He also managed the Low-A Greensboro Grasshoppers in 2013 and managed the Batavia (NY) Muckdogs in the 2018-19 season in the former New York-Penn league.
Last season, Hernandez managed the Jupiter Hammerheads to a winning record. The Hammerheads featured two prospects who will join him at the Fest—shortstop Nasim Nunez and outfielder Victor Mesa, Jr. They will meet Sky Carp fans and pose for photos. Both slick-fielding Nunez and Mesa, a Low-A Southeast All-Star, are rated among the Marlins’ top 15 prospects and are likely to play in Beloit in 2022.
Sky Carp Fest will include tours of the new stadium, an opportunity to shop for all-new Sky Carp gear, sample new food items coming to the ballpark in 2022 and play various games for prizes. Children will be able to enjoy bounce houses and the entire family can lace up the skates and hit the ice at The Rink, which is set to open Friday night as a unique outdoor rink atop the synthetic outfield surface.