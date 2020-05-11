The marketing agent who has sued NBA rookie Zion Williamson wants the former Duke star to answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing his lone season with the Blue Devils.
Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in a Florida court, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. That came after Williamson had filed his own lawsuit a week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC.
In a court filing last week in the Florida lawsuit, Ford’s attorneys submitted a list of questions that include asking whether Williamson or anyone on his behalf had sought or accepted “money, benefits, favors or other things of value” to sign with Duke.
The filings—which offer no evidence of wrongdoing by Williamson or his family—seek answers within 30 days to establish facts under oath in the pretrial discovery process.
The questions reference Williamson’s mother and step-father as well as apparel companies Nike—which outfits the Blue Devils team—and Adidas. The questions include whether he received any improper benefits from an agent between January 2014 and his April 2019 announcement that he would go pro.
In a filing Friday in the North Carolina suit, Ford’s attorneys say Williamson or people on his behalf had “engaged in conduct that rendered … him ineligible to be or remain a student-athlete” before Williamson had met Ford to discuss endorsement deals. It offers no specific evidence for the claim.
Duke spokesman Michael Schoenfeld declined to comment on the filings since the school isn’t a party to either lawsuit.
PRO FOOTBALL
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. —Fans have made former defensive lineman Richard Seymour the newest member of the New England Patriots team Hall of Fame, the team announced Monday.
Seymour, the team’s first-round draft choice in 2001, spent the first eight seasons of his 12-year NFL career with the Patriots and helped them win six division titles, four conference crowns and three Super Bowl championships.
Seymour had 460 tackles, 39 sacks, two interceptions and six fumble recoveries in more than 100 starts with New England.
He also blocked a franchise record six regular season field goals, plus one in postseason play.
