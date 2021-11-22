FOND DU LAC, Wis.—Marian University jumped out to a 28-8 lead against Beloit College and never looked back, dumping the visiting Buccaneers 102-67.
David Britton scored 30 points to lead the Sabres, who held a dominating 53-28 advantage by halftime.
Five Marian players scored in double figures. Delvin Barnstable added 19, Tyler Gouin 16, Dylan Gmeiner 12 and Ben Basten 11. Marian shot 54.3 percent (38-70), including an amazing 61.1 percent on 3-pointers (22-36). Marian was just 4-of-5 at the line, but then it was too busy hitting shots fro the field to worry about going to the line.
The closest Beloit (1-4) got in the second half was 13 points at 62-49 on a layup by Michael Polakoski with 13:03 remaining.
It was all Marian (3-1) again after that. The Sabres pushed their lead to a game high of 39, the last time at 93-54 with 6:20 remaining.
Brian Rusch led Beloit with 14 points, hitting 5-of-8 shots. Mylan Walters was the only other Buccaneer in double figures with 10. Polakoski was held to nine points, matching Andrew Walters.
The Bucs shot just 37.1 percent overall, although they did hit 55.6 on 3-pointers (10-18). They weren’t great at the line, hitting 11-of-20.
Beloit was outrebounded 43-31.
• UP NEXT: The Bucs host Finlandia University at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Flood Arena.