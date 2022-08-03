CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—Marcus Chiu continues to be a dominant force for the Beloit Sky Carp offense after following up his grand slam on Tuesday with a two-homer, four RBI performance to help defeat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 9-5 Wednesday afternoon.
Chiu has driven in eight runs off three homers in less than 24 hours, and he heads into August on fire after a disappointing July where he only hit .179.
Zach Zubia, who went 2-for-5 in his Sky Carp debut Tuesday, and Ynmanol Marinez each singled to set up Chiu’s three-run bomb to left in the second inning.
Beloit starter Edgar Sanchez, one of several Sky Carp making their High-A debut this series as a result of several players moving up to Double A, hit Jake Rucker in the second. After advancing to second on a passed ball, Rucker scored on a Seth Gray single to make it 3-1.
The Sky Carp bumped their lead back up to three when Tyler Palm, pitching in relief of starter Aaron Rozek, walked Federico Polanco with the bases loaded.
The Kernels answered back quickly after Kyler Fedko singled before Yunior Severino doubled to right, cutting Beloit’s lead in half.
Sanchez left the game after three innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs while striking out four. He was 5-3 with a 4.24 ERA in Jupiter.
Jose Salas singled and Dalvy Rosario was hit by the pitch to start the fourth. Victor Mesa Jr. got a run across on a bunt single after Palm overthrew the first baseman. Zubia followed him up with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-2 Beloit.
Jan Mercado hit his first home run as a Sky Carp, a solo shot that was his first since April 17 in Jupiter, in the sixth, and Chiu delivered a solo homer to center to widen the lead to 8-2.
Reliever Matt Givin pitched two scoreless innings of relief, and Josan Mendez pitched a scoreless sixth inning before running into issues in the seventh.
He hit Alerick Soularie with two outs, allowed Severino to single to right, and gave up an RBI single by Rucker. Gray hit a bases-clearing double, and suddenly the Kernels had pulled within three runs.
Gray was 3-for-4 at the plate, and he led the Kernels with four RBIs.
Marinez got his third hit of the day in the ninth with an RBI single to score Mesa Jr, who had been hit by a pitch, and Tyler Mitzel pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth to record his second save of the season.
The Sky Carp have now won three consecutive games, and they have taken the first two wins of their series against the Kernels, who they were swept by in six games before the all-star break.
Beloit is now 17-15 in the second half of the season, and it has taken over sole possession of second place from Cedar Rapids.