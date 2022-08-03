CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—Marcus Chiu continues to be a dominant force for the Beloit Sky Carp offense after following up his grand slam on Tuesday with a two-homer, four RBI performance to help defeat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 9-5 Wednesday afternoon.

Chiu has driven in eight runs off three homers in less than 24 hours, and he heads into August on fire after a disappointing July where he only hit .179.

