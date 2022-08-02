CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—The Beloit Sky Carp took the departure of two of their most productive offensive players in stride Tuesday night, with a grand slam home run by Marcus Chiu highlighting an 11-6 victory over the host Cedar Rapids Kernels.
Beloit took the opener of a six-game series with starter and winner Luis Palacios going six innings and allowing nine hits and three earned runs. Brady Puckett pitched a pair of scoreless innings and Tyler Eckberg finished up.
The Sky Carp scored in the opening inning off Luis Rijo as Dalvy Rosario was hit by a pitch, Victor Mesa Jr. beat out a bunt single and Ynmanol Marinez smacked a two-out RBI single.
After Cedar Rapids tied it in the bottom of the first, Beloit went back on top in the third. Rosario again sparked the inning with a one-out single. After Bennett Hostetler was hit by a pitch with two down, Marinez again delivered, this time an RBI double for a 2-1 lead.
The Kernels bounced back in the bottom of the third with a two-run home run by Yunior Severino off Beloit starter Luis Palacios.
Beloit didn’t trail long. In the fourth, Federico Polanco drew a one-out walk and Jose Salas ripped a single to hasten the exit of starter Rijo. Reliever Bradley Hamm came on and immediately sent Salas to second with a wild pitch. Rosario followed with a two-run single to center for a 4-3 Beloit lead.
The Sky Carp fifth opened with consecutive singles by Hostetler, Marinez and Zach Zubia to load the bases. Chiu followed with his grand slam to right center, his seventh homer of the season.
Beloit tacked on two more runs in the seven to lead 10-3. Chiu walked and Polanco singled before Rosario grounded to shortstop Wander Javier and his throwing error allowed both Sky Carp to score.
Zubia picked up an RBI single in the eighth to push the lead to 11-3.
The Kernels tallied three runs against Eckberg in the ninth, including a two-run homer by Jake Rucker.
Beloit banged out 15 hits, including three apiece by Hostetler and Marinez.