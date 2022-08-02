CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa—The Beloit Sky Carp took the departure of two of their most productive offensive players in stride Tuesday night, with a grand slam home run by Marcus Chiu highlighting an 11-6 victory over the host Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Beloit took the opener of a six-game series with starter and winner Luis Palacios going six innings and allowing nine hits and three earned runs. Brady Puckett pitched a pair of scoreless innings and Tyler Eckberg finished up.

