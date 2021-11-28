BELOIT—Beloit College’s women’s basketball team was outscored 9-0 during about a 3 minute stretch in the fourth quarter and couldn’t recover as it fell to visiting Manchester University, 75-69, at Flood Arena.
The Buccaneers took their last lead on a 58-57 on a layup with 5:11 remaining by Elizabeth Kalk, who led all scorers with 25 points.
Manchester then used its 9-0 run to go up 66-58 and pushed its lead to 11 at 72-61. Kalk’s 3-pointer just before the final buzzer got the Bucs back within six.
The free-throw line was the difference in the game. Beloit was just 8-of-16 from the line while the Spartans converted 23-of-27.
There were 10 leads changes in the game. Manchester led after the first quarter, but Beloit went on top 30-29 at halftime. The Bucs (3-4) led by as much as seven in the third before Manchester scored the final four points of the quarter to lead 57-54.
Kalk helped the Bucs go back in front in the fourth quarter, but not for long. Manchester grabbed the lead back and sealed the win at the line.
Kalk added eight assists and four steals. Hannah Welte and Addyson Ciochon each scored 15 points while Welte also had four steals and Ciochon grabbed seven rebounds. Hadja Bayo shared team-high in rebounds with seven.
• UP NEXT: The Bucs will play at Lawrence University at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Appleton. Lawrence is not permitting any fans of visiting teams.