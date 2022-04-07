BELOIT — On a team with some true giants, Beloit Sky Carp Manager Jorge Hernandez seems like a Lilliputian
Far from it. It’s obvious Beloit’s new manager commands respect from his players and expects them to deliver a gigantic dose of success this season.
That starts Friday at 6:35 p.m. when the Sky Carp open their season at Perfect Game Field against the Cedar Rapids Kernels in Cedar Rapids. Hernandez will send 6-foot-7 left-hander Dax Fulton to the mound.
“If we pitch like we’re capable and play defense the way we can we’re going to be solid this season,” Hernandez said. “We expect a lot of good things from the pitching staff. Defensively, we’re strong everywhere and offensively we’re well-balanced with good speed and power.”
The manager is well-familiar with many of his current players, having managed them last season with the Low-A Jupiter Hammerheads in Jupiter, Fla.
While he wasn’t ready to divulge his batting order for Friday, Hernandez didn’t mind rattling off the team's key components, who just happen to be the Miami Marlins’ top prospects on the squad.
You can start with shortstop Nasim Nunez, who will definitely bat leadoff. He was rated the best defensive shortstop in the 2019 MLB Draft. He passed on a scholarship with Clemson to sign $2.2 million. There is no question about his glove, but at 5-9 and 158 he’s one of the few Sky Carp that Hernandez can look eye-to-eye with and needs to prove he can rake with the bat, too.
“He’s a plus defender and he is a high energy guy,” Hernandez said. “He can steal bases. Fans are going to love him.”
At third base, the Sky Carp will start Dalvy Rosario, a Dominican Republic native who signed with the Marlins one day after his 16th birthday in 2016. He didn’t see his first pro action until two years later. Last season he batted .224 with three homers and 30 RBIs at Jupiter.
“This kid can really be a utility guy because he can play third, second or center field,” Hernandez said. “I see him all over the field.”
Second base has a solid prospect in Cody Morissette, who played at Boston College, where he earned All-ACC honors his junior year. He was drafted with the 52nd overall pick by the Marlins in the 2021 MLB Draft and collected a signing bonus of about $1.4 million. He played in 34 games with the Hammerheads.
A left-handed hitter, Hernandez said he’ll likely hit No. 2 in the lineup.
“Cody is a real smart hitter,” the manager said.
At catcher, the Sky Carp will use returnee Will Banfield and a converted third baseman, Ben Hostetler.
Federico Polanco stands a good chance to start the season at first base, but he can play anywhere on the infield.
Patrolling center field will be Victor Mesa Jr., the younger brother of Victor Victor Mesa who starred for the Beloit Snappers last summer. The native of Havana, Cuba, batting .266 with five home runs and 71 RBIs. He stole 12 bases.
“He’s a left-handed hitter who can hit for average and power,” Hernandez said. “He’s a very good defender and center and he’ll probably bat third in the lineup.”
The manager also expects big things from Tanner Allen, who could play left or right. He started for last year’s national championship team at Mississippi State. The 2021 SEC Player of the Year is already considered one of the best pure hitters in the Marlins’ system.
On the mound for the opener will be Fulton, followed by MD Johnson on Saturday.
“They’ll probably be at 75 pitches,” Hernandez said. “We started earlier this season and they’ve been pitching regularly since winter development camp in mid-January. They’ve been throwing five innings in spring training.”
Fulton was regarded as one of the best prep pitchers in the 2020 MLB Draft despite having Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in 2019. The Marlins drafted him in the second round and he signed for $2.4 million, a record for a prep pitcher who missed his entire senior season.
Fulton threw in the mid-90s late last summer, but his best pitch is probably his low-80 curveball. As with every pitcher on the roster, his key to success will be command.
While Fulton is well-familiar with ABC Supply Stadium, it’s been all-new for Hernandez and many other Sky Carp. The manager couldn’t be happier with the surroundings.
“This ballpark is beautiful,” he said. “It’s the perfect setup. The Quint Studer family did a great job. The location downtown is perfect. This is the way a professional facility is supposed to look. I know the guys are very excited about this place.”