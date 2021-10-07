MALCOMB, Ill.—It hasn’t been the season Brandon Malkow hoped for in terms of wins and losses, but the former Beloit Turner standout believes his Western Illinois University football team is definitely moving in the right direction.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound sophomore red-shirt knows about successful moves. He moved from guard to center this season and has helped anchor an improved offensive line for the Leathernecks (1-4,1-1 MVFC), who have had no problem putting up points. WIU is averaging 30 points per game. Unfortunately, the Leathernecks are allowing 40 per game.
Last Saturday, the Leathernecks scored their average, but still lost by a point in overtime to Southern Illinois, 31-30. The Leathernecks’ victory was a 38-35 shootout Sept. 25 against Youngstown State.
“We really have a good team offensively and defensively,” Malkow said in a telephone interview. “We’ve had some tough competition. We’ve played three top-10 FCS schools and an FBS school. Every game in the Missouri Valley Football Conference is a tough game. Every team is talented. We just have to figure out a way to win these close games.
“There is plenty of time to turn it around. We have Indiana State this week and we’re going to have to really bring it and play a great game.”
At Turner, Malkow was a four-year letterwinner in football and two-year letterwinner in basketball., He was named First Team All-Rock Valley Conference and All-Region (2016-17) and received All-State Honorable Mention in 2017.
Malkow redshirted as a freshman at WIU, earning a spot on the honor roll. As a redshirt freshman in 2019, he returned to the honor roll and received the MVFC Commissioner’s List of Academic Excellence Award.
On the field, he started 12 games in 2019, 11 at right guard, and helped WIU to the third-best passing offense in the MVFC with 205.9 yards per game.
“Coming from a small school was a challenge at first, but everyone here is here for a reason,” he said. “We have plenty of guys from small schools. If you’re talented, they’re going to find you. It doesn’t matter where you came from. You’re part of a team now, doing your job.”
He expected to move to center as a sophomore, but a leg injury kept him off the field during the spring season caused by COVID-19.
He continued his outstanding work in the classroom, repeating as an MVFC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence winner, and once healthy prepared for a banner 2021.
He has embraced his new role as starting center.
“It’s a lot different than playing guard, but I’m enjoying it,” Malkow said. “I know the offense well to make all the calls we need there. Center is an important spot for the communication of the offensive line.
“I enjoy the mental part of the game. At the other spots, you just listen to what to do and at the center spot you make the calls for the play. So I like that.”
The offensive line got a big boost this season with the addition of senior transfers DeJohn Jones from Prairie View A&M and Will Waddell from Grambling and junior transfer Yoesph Carter from Jackson State. They joined Malkow and sophomore Matt Muetterties to comprise a solid unit.
“Our offense is much improved over the past couple of years,” Malkow said.
Prior to the season, his teammates elected him one of the team captains.
“That was a great honor being selected by teammates,” Malkow said. “You try to uphold the standards the team needs to win, doing everything right on the field and in the classroom.”
The Leathernecks haven’t been consistent winners, but Malkow has no regrets about his decision to play at WIU, where he is majoring in Exercise Science.
“I think I made the right decision,” he said. “The people are awesome here. I love my coaches and teammates.”
Malcow said he is a senior in the classroom and will start working on a masters next fall. He said he entertains thoughts of turning pro (“I think the goal of any athlete is to play professionally and I know I have a long way to go”), but he also believes coaching may be in his future.
“I’ve thought about that,” he said. “I’ll have a strong background. When you’re playing Division 1 football, your level of understanding is going to go way up. I’m on the field trying to understand what defenses are trying to do to stop us and what we are trying to do. You study for hours and hours every week looking at different defenses. It has to help prepare you for a coaching career.”