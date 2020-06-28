ROCKFORD, Ill.—Although the college basketball season has long been over, the accolades keep coming in for Hononegah graduate Hannah Malcomson.
The Rock Valley College freshman was named to the WBCA All-Star team, although due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the game will not be played.
The rosters were comprised of 50 athletes, spanning all three NJCAA divisions. Malcomson was one of just five Division III athletes to receive the honor.
Malcomson, who played her final two seasons at Hononegah before becoming a Golden Eagle, averaged a team-best 17.7 points per game for RVC, who had a terrific season at 28-7.
Malcomson scored a career-best 29 points against Lorain in November.
She will return to school for one more season before pursuing a four-year school to finish her career.