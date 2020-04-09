ROCKTON—When she isn’t keeping up with her online homework, Rock Valley College freshman Hannah Malcomson tries to keep busy lifting weights by herself or running and shooting baskets with your younger sister Brooklyn, a seventh grader at Roscoe Middle School.
She also has a very important decision to make concerning her future.
After being named a women’s D-III National Junior College Athletic Association First Team All-American this week after earning a similar honor from World Exposure Report recently, her stock continues to grow as do offers from four-year colleges hoping to land her services.
“My future is up in the air right now,” Malcomson said in a telephone interview Thursday. “Since I got the two All-American honors I’ve had a lot more coaches contact me. I’m not closing myself off to any opportunities I might get. I want to major in psychology so they must have that major available. I’d like to get my education paid for. As far as basketball goes, the coaches are important to me and how they describe how I would fit in their program. It would be nice if I could go now because I’d have three years in the new program to grow.”
The Hononegah High School graduate led the 28-7 Golden Eagles to a 10th straight N4C regular season title, a D-III Region IV championship, a Great Lakes District championship and a Final Four appearance at the NJCAA D-III National Tournament.
The 5-foot-8 guard led RVC in points with 619 (177 ppg). She also posted 135 assists (3.9), 179 rebounds (5.1), 105 steals (2.9) and shot 73.5 percent from the free-throw line. She scored a season-high 29 points against Lorain County (Ohio) back in November.
“I had an idea that this might happen,” Malcomson said of being an All-American. “When I got it, it was still like, wow, I really did get this.”
She certainly checked all the boxes getting there. She was named to the First Team N4C All-Conference, the D-III Region IV All-First Team, NJCAA Region IV D-III and NJCAA D-III All-National Tournament Teams.
“Hannah is a special player,” Golden Eagles head coach Darryl Watkins said. “She works extremely hard on and off the court. She has earned this honor and we are really looking forward to see what the future has in store for her. She is a student of the game and continues to want to better her game.
“This recognition represents all of the hard work, focus and dedication to our entire Golden Eagles women’s basketball program.”
Malcomson said she appreciates her coach has her best interest at heart and would welcome her leaving after one season if it means she finds a good fit for her academically and athletically.
“The whole point of Rock Valley is to go there two years, do what you have to do and then leave,” she said. “Coach Watkins isn’t going to hold it against me if I leave after a year because he would have done the same thing. He was an athlete. If he found something he truly likes and is a good fit, he would jump at the chance, too. He’s already told me, whatever I choose, he’s proud of me.”
While most of her freshman season was terrific, she admits the finish was bittersweet. The Golden Eagles seemed in perfect position to win the national title. They were on a roll and were hosting the tournament. But then the pandemic outbreak occurred and while the tourney did go on, it was without fans in the stands. Worse, it ended in the semifinals for RVC with an 83-74 loss to eventual champion Western Tech College from La Crosse, Wis. The Cavaliers hit 12-of-23 3-point shots in the game while the Golden Eagles hit 8-of-27 and suffered just their second loss at home in 18 games.
“When we lost that game and didn’t have the opportunity to go to the championship all I thought about was how did this happen?” said Malcomson, who had 16 points in the semis. “Why did we work so hard and it ended like this? Weeks went on and while I’m still not happy because we got so close and didn’t make it, but I thought about how hard this team worked. We had people doubting us from the beginning and we won conference and regionals and the district title. I think proving them wrong was a big accomplishment for us. We got a lot out of this season and while we lost, it will make us all want to work harder.”
• NOTES: Malcomson was the lone freshman on the First Team. Joining her are sophomores Kayla Carder, North County (NY), F.; Ty Hawkins, Massasoit (Mass.), G; Carly Mekash, Northland (Minn.), F, and Moreina Moore, Hostos (NY), G.
