The affable Don Majkowski pauses for about five seconds to consider the question raised.
Majkowski, the now 57-year old former quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, was coming off his 24th surgery, with another scar to showcase the beating he took in a career that spanned 10 years and 57 starts.
Was it worth it, Don? All the pain that you felt then, and still feel now? The fact that you can't sit for long periods of time because of your back? That you can't turn your neck to the left? That your ankle will never be the same?
Were those 10 years, those 57 starts, and that one throw that forever thrust you into Packer immortality...was all that worth...all this?
Yes, he answers in the affirmative.
It was definitely worth it. And he'd definitely do it all over again.
Majkowski, chief architect of one of the most famous plays and wildest seasons in Packer history, will be at Boxcars Pub and Grill in Clinton Friday evening.
Locals can wander in around 7 p.m., maybe catch the end of that Brewers playoff game, and for a nominal fee, get some memorabilia signed by the guy that paid the price for electrifying the state for the fall and winter of 1989.
That famous play came against the Bears in November of that year. It had been five years since the formerly (and soon to be again) hapless Packers had taken down their rivals from the south.
But on fourth-and-goal from the 14 with 32 seconds to play, Majkowski rolled to his right, hit Sterling Sharpe in the end zone and set off a wild (and very short-lived) celebration.
A flag on the play. Majkowski, the officials said, was over the line. It's a loss of down. Bears ball. Game over.
Through the magic of instant replay (instituted three years earlier), the call was reversed, and the roar of the Lambeau Field crowd could seemingly be heard all the way to the state line.
Majkowski and the Packers would go on to a 10-6 season, barely missing out on the playoffs back before the addition of a second wild-card berth that would happen in 1990.
And that's the high point of the Don Majkowski story. His 1990 season was a heartbreak for all involved. At the advice of his agent, he held out until just before the season opener.
He didn't get his first start until game three. When the team was finally rolling, seemingly in position for their first playoff berth since 1982, Majkowski was flattened by Freddie Joe Nunn of the Phoenix Cardinals in November.
He was gone for the season, but nobody knew that right away. Majkowski still harbors some well-justified bitterness regarding what happened in those critical few weeks after he went down.
"The doctor back then misdiagnosed my injury," Majkowski said. "I had torn my rotator cuff, but at that point, they had me trying to rehab it for about a month. After that, my shoulder never really came back."
And it wasn't for a lack of effort, either. The Majik Man came back to start the season opener in 1991, playing nine games that season as the Packers fell back to 4-12 and supposed offensive whiz Lindy Infante was shown the door.
Mike Holmgren came in after Infante, and shortly after that, the Packers made a trade for a little-known Atlanta Falcons backup named Brett Favre.
Majkowski won the starting job, started the first three games of the season, then tore his achilles tendon while being sacked by Tim Krumrie of the Cincinnati Bengals.
Favre took over, and the next guy to start for the Packers was current quarterback Aaron Rodgers. That was in 2008.
Majkowski knew the drill and headed out, staying in Indianapolis for two years and Detroit for two more before calling it quits at age 32 after the 1996 season.
So there you have it. A nice career, diluted by injuries. The Don Majkowski story.
Except, there's more. Let me tell you about an 11-year old kid who grew up in Rockford, Illinois. Prime Bears country. I had one, maybe two Packer allies. This was before the days of fantasy football, when allegiances went more to players than teams for young people.
I was all in on the Pack. Virtually everyone else on the hated Bears.
From 2nd grade until sixth, the Bears beat the Packers every time. Lambeau, Soldier Field. It mattered little. Sure, there were a few close games (I still have emotional scars from Kevin Butler's 52-yarder to win it in '87), but there was no doubt who the better team was.
But in 1989, the Majik Man emerged to save us all. An early-season miracle win over the Saints. Close losses to good teams on Miami and the Rams. More wins over Atlanta and Detroit.
All led by the QB1 with a glorious mullet and all that swag. The offensive linemen loved the guy. That's always a good sign. He played hurt, he played fearlessly, and he was leading my favorite team to wins.
No. 7 was all that.
So there I was, sitting in the 47th row of the south end zone as Majkowski drove his team down the field and into history. The scene in the stands, in the parking lot and down Lombardi Avenue was something I'll never forget.
It was as if the Packers had ended their Super Bowl drought after 22 years.
That would have to wait another seven seasons, and it was with a different quarterback at the helm.
But Don Majkajwski gave me, and a whole lot of other Packer fans, many unforgettable memories, and for that I'll be forever grateful.
If you're like me, go out to Boxcars on Friday and let Don know. Yes sir, it was all worth it.