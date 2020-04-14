BELOIT—Jordan Majeed has found a new home.
The former Beloit Daily News Player of the Year and Beloit Turner star will ply his trade for the NJCAA Division II Iowa Central Tritons.
The school, located in Fort Dodge, Iowa, will provide Majeed with a terrific level of competition for the next two seasons.
“I feel like if I can bang with these guys, I can bang with anyone,” Majeed said. “I’m going in there expecting to play right away. The coach said they need a point guard, and with my size, that’s what I’m going to need to be at the next level.”
Majeed played on the wing as a prep with fellow 2020 graduate DJ Wash handling the all-important point guard duties.
“I didn’t mind playing on the wing at all in high school,” Majeed said. “But I’m really looking forward to playing point and just becoming the best leader I can be at the next level. Iowa Central’s offense is very similar to what we ran at Turner. They like to spread the floor and that’s what one thing I definitely liked. It just felt like the right situation.”
Majeed’s senior season ended under odd circumstances. The Trojans defeated Edgerton in the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals, celebrated briefly and found out about 90 minutes later that the rest of the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We couldn’t control what happened,” Majeed said. “We went through a lot throughout the course of the season. We were much more family-oriented than we had been in the past, because I think we all understood what we could accomplish. It was a fun year.”
Majeed was a four-year varsity player, and Majeed said he was never intimidated at the thought of playing at that level.
“I felt like I belonged right away,” Majeed said. “The summer after eighth grade, I was playing with the JV team. I just asked coach (Ken) Watkins what I needed to do to get to the varsity level. I put the time in and did everything I needed to do. It was also a great group of guys to break in with.”
Majeed came into a solid team as the Alec-Fruin led Trojans won a regional title before falling in a close battle with Lake Mills in the sectionals.
His sophomore and junior seasons also were terrific, with Majeed procuring Player of the Year honors after averaging 18 points per game as a junior.
“I take a lot of pride in the amount of games we won while I was there,” Majeed said. “Starting in our freshman year, we felt like we could be a winning program, and we all worked hard to make that happen.”
Majeed said Iowa Central wasn’t the only school he was considering.
“I was actually thinking about going to a prep school,” Majeed said. “But then Iowa Central came up in the last two or three weeks. I did a virtual tour with them, and they have really nice facilities. I’m looking forward to getting out there and getting started.”
In the meantime, Majeed will be working on ball-handling in his driveway and waiting on the rest of the world to open up.
