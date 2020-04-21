KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Leigh Steinberg’s focus this week is rightfully on the three-day NFL draft, where new clients such as Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and teammate Jerry Jeudy will learn where they will begin their professional careers.
It won’t be long before Steinberg’s attention is back on his most high-profile client.
After leading the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl championship in five decades, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is finally eligible to sign a contract extension this offseason.
And while there is no hurry given the fact that Mahomes is entering just his fourth season in the league—and the Chiefs could simply pick up his fifth-year option—the reality is both sides are eager to come to terms on what could be a record-setting deal.
“We’re not even worried about it at this point,” Steinberg recently told The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview. “He is preparing for next season and it’ll work out how it works out.”
That sounds reasonable. But for both sides, the benefits of getting a deal done this offseason far outweigh any benefits of kicking the negotiations down the road.
For the Chiefs, who have been bumping up against the salary cap, they would gain some cost certainty going forward. Mahomes is due to make just $2.7 million this season as part of his rookie contract, but that number will rise dramatically once a deal gets signed. Just how much would help the organization plan for what it hopes is a Patriots-like dynasty.
For the record-setting quarterback and his representatives, the extension would give them a big guaranteed payday before Mahomes takes the field again.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MUNCIE, Ind. —Ball State guard K.J. Walton will return for his sixth college season after receiving a waiver from the NCAA and the approval of the Mid-American Conference.
The athletic department made the announcement Tuesday.
The former Missouri player sat out the 2017-18 because of college basketball’s transfer rule, then played just 10 games last season because of an ankle injury that required surgery.
He has started 35 games of the 42 he’s appeared in with the Cardinals and averages 11.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.
Walton played high school basketball at Brownsburg, a western suburb of Indianapolis.
