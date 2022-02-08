BELOIT – Beloit Memorial goaltender Jameson Flanagan stopped 50 shots, but Madison West managed to post a 3-0 victory over the host Purple Knights at Edwards Ice Arena Tuesday night.

The Regents used a pair of goaltenders, with starter Isaac Ingwell posting 14 saves in the first period and Will Zinnen coming on to work the final two periods and adding 22 more.

West got on the board at the 14:15 mark when Quinn Smith scored a power-play goal on assists by Aidan Baccus and Benji Wenkman.

Warner Frey had an unassisted goal in the second period at 2:23 and Baccus made it 3-0 at 11:37 on assists by Smith and Wenkman.

West was whistled for seven penalties and Beloit had six.

