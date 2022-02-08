Madison West skaters blank Beloit Memorial 3-0 By Daily News staff Jim Franz Author email Feb 8, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 Updated 6 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT – Beloit Memorial goaltender Jameson Flanagan stopped 50 shots, but Madison West managed to post a 3-0 victory over the host Purple Knights at Edwards Ice Arena Tuesday night.The Regents used a pair of goaltenders, with starter Isaac Ingwell posting 14 saves in the first period and Will Zinnen coming on to work the final two periods and adding 22 more.West got on the board at the 14:15 mark when Quinn Smith scored a power-play goal on assists by Aidan Baccus and Benji Wenkman.Warner Frey had an unassisted goal in the second period at 2:23 and Baccus made it 3-0 at 11:37 on assists by Smith and Wenkman.West was whistled for seven penalties and Beloit had six. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Franz Author email Follow Jim Franz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now School board approves Fruzen principal's resignation Mother of three remembered for her kind heart Rock County Jail inmate's death investigated Fruzen gets surprises for 93rd birthday Beloit man charged with hitting child in throat Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime