Beloit Memorial’s Marcus Allen races toward the puck against Madison Memorial Tuesday night at Edwards Ice Arena.

 JIM FRANZ/BELOIT DAILY NEWS

BELOIT—Madison Memorial’s Milo Boyle scored at the 16:09 mark of the third period to snap a 3-3 tie and lift the visiting Spartans past Beloit Memorial, 4-3, in Big Eight Conference hockey action Tuesday night.

“It was a great game,” Beloit head coach James Hoey said. “We battled, but came up just short.”

