BELOIT—Madison Memorial’s Milo Boyle scored at the 16:09 mark of the third period to snap a 3-3 tie and lift the visiting Spartans past Beloit Memorial, 4-3, in Big Eight Conference hockey action Tuesday night.
“It was a great game,” Beloit head coach James Hoey said. “We battled, but came up just short.”
The Spartans’ Rudy Richards scored 2:41 into the game at Edwards Ice Arena, but Beloit answered at the 7:38 mark when Max Allen ripped in an unassisted goal.
Allen scored on an assist by Cole Rowald on a power play at 2:42 of the second period to give the Purple Knights a 2-1 lead, but Madison Memorial answered. Richards scored again on an assist by Elijah Elmer to tie it at 2:46 and about two minutes later Wyatt Helseth gave the Spartans the lead again with assists from Richards and Elmer.
The Knights made it 3-3 just 28 seconds into the third period when Cy Potter found the net off assists from Cole Rowald and Jayden Piccione.
It stayed that way until Boyle’s goal off an assist from Elmer produced the game-winner.
Beloit goalie Jameson Flanagan had 20 saves in the first period alone and 45 for the game. Madison Memorial’s Owen Anderson had 23.
The Knights, who were coming off a 7-2 win over Viroqua on Saturday, slipped to 5-10-0 overall and 0-8-0 in the Big Eight. Madison Memorial holds down third place in the league with a 7-3-0 mark.
The game was a marked improvement over the first time the team’s met. The Spartans routed the Knights 7-0 in Madison on Dec. 16.
Beloit is back in action on Saturday at 7 p.m. when it hosts DeForest (1-7).
Madison Memorial 4, Beloit Memorial 3
MM….1 2 1—4
BM….1 1 1—3
FIRST PERIOD: MM, Richards (Doers), 2:41; BM, Max Allen (Unassisted), 7:38.
SECOND PERIOD: BM, Max Allen (Rowald), 2:42 (pp); MM, Richards (Elmer), 2:46; MM, Helseth (Richards, Elmer), 4:36.
THIRD PERIOD: BM, Potter (Rowald), 0:28; MM, Boyle (Elmer); 16:09.
Saves: MM, Anderson 10-4-9-23; BM, Flanagan 20-16-9-45. Penalties: MM 3, BM 2.