BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s baseball team kept it close early on, but Madison Memorial scored in every inning except the second and pulled away late to win 12—0 at Pohlman Field.
The Spartans banged out 14 hits, led by leadoff batter Tyler Schmitt. The senior was 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Madison Memorial didn’t really need all the offense because pitcher Cashton Jones allowed only one hit, by Ivory Tre’ Carroll. He also walked two batters and struck out three.
The Purple Knights, who have had their problems in the field, committed three errors.
• BELOIT TURNER 11, McFARLAND 1 (5 inn.): The host Trojans jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and tacked on three runs in each of the next two innings to make short work of visiting McFarland.
Connor Hughes belted a home run for the Trojans, who took advantage of eight hits, three walks and two errors by the visitors. Jackson Burk was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for the Trojans. Will Lauterbach had a triple and knocked in a couple teammates.
Michael Cook went the first four innings for Turner, allowing one hit and one run. He walked three and fanned five. Jack Stelter came on and pitched a scoreless fifth with a strikeout.
• CLINTON 6, BIG FOOT 5 (9 inn.): The Cougars didn’t make the same mistake twice. They led 3-2 heading to the bottom of the seventh only to allow the Chiefs to tie it.
After Clinton scored three runs in the top of the ninth, it looked like lightning might strike twice. Big Foot tallied two runs in the bottom of the inning, but were denied the tying run.
Owen Hesebeck led an 11-hit Clinton offense by going 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Gavin Wesling had only one hit in five trips, but it was a big one, a triple that knocked in three runs.
Hesebeck pitched the first six innings and allowed six hits and two runs with one walk and seven strikeouts. Andrew Marchillo picked up the win, pitching the final three innings and allowing two hits and three runs (one earned) with one walk and six strikeouts.
Big Foot also used a pair of pitchers. Connor Weeks went the first seven innings and allowed 10 hits and three earned runs. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out 10. Sam Phillips pitched the final two innings and took the loss, allowing just one hit and three unearned runs. He walked three and struck out three.
• PARKVIEW 20, RIO 3 (5 inn.): The visiting Vikings scored 11 runs in the first inning and bashed out 15 hits in the rout. Zander Brown led the way for the winners, 2-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and four RBIs.
Dylan Wells was also 3-for-3 for Parkview with two runs scored and two RBIs and Dayne Butzler was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Brown pitched five innings, allowing two hits and two unearned runs. He fanned 10.
Linescores:
Mad. Memorial 12, Beloit 0
Mad. Memorial.101 222 4—12 14 2
B. Memorial….000 000 0—0 1 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): MM, Jones (W) 7.0-1-0-0-2-3. BM, Carlos (L) 5.0-9-6-6-1-4; Ramirez 2.0-5-6-4-0-0.
Leading hitters: MM, Schmitt 3x5, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Sellwood 2x5, 1 run; Piotrowski 1x4, 2 RBI. 2B: Soldat (MM), Allen (MM), DiLorenzo (MM), Lathan-Woodruff (MM).
Beloit Turner 11, McFarland 1
McFarland…001 00—1 1 2
B. Turner…..533 0x—11 8 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): McF, Roder (L) 3.0-8-11-7-1-2; Vogel 1.0-0-0-0-2-1. BT, Cook (W) 4.0-1-1-1-3-5; Stelter 1.0-0-0-0-0-1.
Leading hitters: McF, Gellen 1x2, 1 RBI. BT, Giddley 1x3, 1 run; Hughes 1x2, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Burk 2x3, 2 runs, 1 RBI; Ries 1x2, 2 RBI; Lauterbach 1x3, 1 run, 2 RBI; Cook 1x2, 1 run, 1 RBI; Halon 1x2, 2 runs, 1 RBI. 2B: Burk, Giddley. 3B: Lauterbach. HR: Hughes.
Clinton 6, Big Foot 5 (9 inn.)
Clinton… 000 300 003—6 11 6
Big Foot…020 000 102—5 8 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Cl, Hesebeck 6.0-6-2-2-1-7; Marchillo (W) 3.0-2-3-1-1. BF, Weeks 7.0-10-3-3-0-10; Phillips 2.0-1-3-0-3-3.
Leading hitters: Cl, Wesling 1x5, 3 RBI; Gill 2x5; Bingham 2x4, 1 run; Hesebeck 3x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; WIlliams 1x3, 1 run, 2 RBI. BF, Cocroft 1x4, 1 run, 1 RBI; Anderson 2x5, 1 run, 2 RBI; Wojcik 1x5, 1 RBI, Hering 1x4, 1 run, 1 RBI. 2B: Marchillo, Williams, Hesebeck, Weeks. 3B: Wesling.