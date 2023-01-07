BELOIT—Beloit Memorial’s Amare Hereford fits the profile of the sort of player a first-year head basketball coach looks to in the course of a rebuild.
Just a freshman, Hereford certainly doesn’t act or play like one and he’ll be around four years to refine his game as his team improves around him.
Hereford is the exception on his team, however. Coach Todd Marks went another direction with his Purple Knights, electing to utilize his senior-dominated roster to try to recover some of the program’s lost luster. While their won-loss record might not reflect it, their progress is undeniable.
“I feel like if our guys stay the course and continue to work at it, we’re close to a breakthrough, but until we push it over the top, that’s just lip service,” Marks said Saturday afternoon after the Knights dipped to 0-8 with a 81-65 loss to eighth-ranked Madison La Follette at the Barkin Arena.
“I think some frustration is settling in, but I’ve been so proud of our kids,” Marks said. “They’ve come back to work every day and it’s tough. You have to get up for every game because the league is so good. They’re doing the right things and they are continuing to battle through adversity. Hopefully we continue to go down that path.”
The Knights were at their best early in Saturday’s game, using a zone to keep the tall Lancers at bay and taking a 15-8 lead thanks to an offense that fastbreaked when it could and was patient when it had to be.
The Lancers (7-2, 6-2 Big Eight) answered by splashing four 3-pointers during a 14-4 run that gave them a 22-19 lead. Worse for the Knights, senior Rico Yarbrough fell into foul trouble and had to come out of the lineup.
“The foul trouble really hurt us and La Follette is just really good,” Marks said. “They’re physical. They got rebounds around the glass. Their point guard is very good and they made shots.”
The Knights were within 37-30 at halftime, but the Lancers used an 11-2 run to go up 50-36. The Knights trimmed it back to a nine-point deficit 54-45, but La Follette was able to pull away.
The final margin was unfortunate because there were again a lot of bright spots.
Despite the foul trouble, Yarbrough matched 6-5 junior Jyrell Cousins for team-high scoring with 14 points. Senior Fazion Farr had 13 and Tyrone Karl and Hereford chipped in 10 apiece.
“They’re coming on,” assistant coach Tim Listenbee said. “They’re improving their basketball IQ.”
Marks said the seniors should be commended for doing things and playing the right way.
“We want our seniors to have that opportunity to build that legacy,” he said. “Our younger guys are seeing what it takes to play at this level and they’ll be ready. We all practice together, varsity and jayvees, so the systems are the same. They’re laying the groundwork.”
Hereford said the Knights have to keep reminding themselves that it’s a long season.
“From the beginning of the season until now we are so much better in the details, like boxing out, running in transition, hitting open shots,” he said. “But we just have to keep cleaning it up. Today we gave up too many second-chance points.”
Hereford said he no longer feels like a freshman.
“I think I’ve settled in and gained some confidence,” he said. “I feel like I’ve done this before.”
• NOTES: La Follette was led by Arhman Lewis with 19 points. Quinton Lomack tallied 15 points and Mason Kleinsmith added 14. …The Knights play at Janesville Parker (3-5) on Thursday.
BOXSCORE:
LA FOLLETTE 81, BELOIT 65
M. La Follette..37 44 – 81
B. Memorial…30 35 – 65
MADISON LA FOLLETTE (fg ft-fta pts) – Lewis 7 0-0 19, Kleinsmith 5 1-2 14, Lee 0 1-2 1, Arleh 0 1-1 1, Riak 3 1-2 8, Enwuwonn 1 0-0 3, Rink 2 2-4 6, Monty 1 0-0 2, Books 3 0-0 6, Dietrich 2 0-0 4, Lomack 6 3-6 15. Totals: 30 9-17 81.
BELOIT MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) – Yarbrough 7 0-0 14, Jenkins 0 1-2 1, Cousins 6 1-1 14, Farr 5 2-2 13, Hereford 5 0-0 10, Garrett 1 0-0 3, Denu 0 0-1 0, Karl 3 3-4 10, Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 7-10 65.
3-pointers: LF 8 (Lewis 3, Kliensath 3, Riak, Enwuwonn), BM 4 (Cousins, Farr, Garrett, Karl). Fouled out: none. Total fouls: LF 13. BM 17.