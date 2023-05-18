ROCKFORD—Madison Carlson and her Rock Valley College teammates were No. 1 in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III softball ranks last spring.
Heck, the Golden Eagles were top dogs in that division for eight straight years, but 2023 brought an all-new challenge as they moved up to D-II.
“We had to prove ourselves all over again,” said sophomore pitcher Carlson, the former South Beloit High School standout. “We knew some people would doubt we could do it. It makes it feel even better that we’re headed back to a national tournament.”
The Golden Eagles (44-10) always played some D-II teams in the past so this wasn’t all-new territory.
“We knew going in that it would be tougher, but that we would be able to compete with all the teams,” Carlson said. “We’re facing all-around better teams, pitching and hitting. There aren’t as many blowouts so we’re playing a lot more seven-inning games than run-rule games.
‘It’s more intense and it’s more fun.”
Carlson earned Region IV District B All-Tournament honors as RVC won the regional championship on Tuesday, 14-1 over third-seeded Madison College. They’ll play in the 16-team nationals next week in Spartanburg, N.C.
Carlson was the winning pitcher, allowing only two hits and no runs over five innings with three strikeouts. She has been terrific all season, going 25-3 in 33 games, including 29 starts. In 159 innings, she has 137 strikeouts and has posted a 1.89 earned run average. She also has 15 hits in 32 at-bats for a .469 average.
“I’m really happy with my season,” she said. “I’ve seen a lot of improvement in my pitching, even from last year. We have (former Turner and NCAA D-I standout) Kelsie Packard on our coaching staff this year and she has helped me a lot. I’ve improved my focus during games and just the spin on my pitches. With Kelsie we did a lot of different workouts and they really helped me.”
Carlson said a lot of success simply comes down to throwing strikes early in the count.
“I’ve been getting ahead of batters and then you can use more specialty pitches,” she said. “(Packard) has helped me develop a good changeup that has been very effective. I’ve got a pretty good rise ball and a drop curve, but really that changeup is the reason my strikeout numbers are up this season.”
Carlson isn’t the only former local prep standout boosting the Golden Eagles. Clinton High grad Felicia Teubert had a double, homer and three RBIs, going 2-for-3 in the regional title clincher victory over Madison College.The left fielder has had a solid season, batting .293 with 23 runs scored and 27 RBIs. A third sophomore, Ava Martin from Hononegah, played second base in the regional title game and went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. She has hit .301 with 36 runs and 16 RBIs and 11 stolen bases. Another ex-Cougar, infielder Paige Hendricks, has also seen spot duty.
RVC is peaking at the right time. With 44 wins, the Eagles are ranked #10 and co-head coaches Darin Monroe and Vivi Marquez are 2023 ATEC/NFCA Region IV Coaches of the Year.
“Defense has been our strong suit all year,” said Carlson, who will play for NCAA D-1 Northern Illinois next. “Lately, though, we’ve really picked it up offensively, too, so it’s the perfect time for that. We’re also a very close-knit team, like a family. That’s what the culture is like here.”
Four of the Golden Eagles’ losses are to NJCAA D-I Indian Hills.