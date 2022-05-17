ROCKFORD—Madison Carlson (South Beloit) and Kaitlin Stefek (North Boone) were named to the NJCAA D-III Region IV All-Tournament Team along with teammates Scout Kram and Jenna Turner after helping the Golden Eagles win their ninth straight Region IV championship.
Rock Valley College will travel to Perrysburg, Ohio, to play Owens College for the District Championship on Wednesday. Games will be played at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. CST due to weather.
They will compete in a best of three series for a berth in the 2022 NJCAA D-III National Tournament. The Golden Eagles are currently the No. 1-ranked NJCAA D-III team in the country and are seeking their eighth straight national title.
In the opening round of the Region IV Tournament, RVC defeated Milwaukee Area Tech 18-0 in five innings. Maddy Carlson got the win in the circle. Ava Martin (Hononegah) hit one of five homers by the victors.
RVC routed Joliet in five innings 10-2 in the semifinals.
Carlson improved to 14-7 and lowered her earned run average to 2.20. She has struck out 102 batters in 114 1-3 innings. She also is hitting .382 with an on-base percentage of .452.
Stefek currently leads NJCAA D-III in games played (53) and stolen bases (53). She is second in at-bats with 170. Stefek is hitting .453 for the season with 65 runs scored and 16 RBI.
Co-head coaches Darin Monroe and Vivi Marquez (Hononegah) shared the Region IV Coach of the Year award. Monroe has led the team to nine straight regional titles.
• ROESSLER’S WOLFPACK: Freshman shortstop Gabe Roessler (Hononegah) helped Madison College’s baseball team (41-8) eliminate Elgin Community College with wins of 8-2 and 12-1 in a Region 4 sectional best-of-three series.
In the first game with Elgin, Roessler went 1-for-4. In the nightcap, he was 1-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.
The Wolfpack, ranked No. 3 in the NJCAA Division II poll, will host the four-team 2022 NJCAA Region 4 Division II baseball tournament at Robin Roberts Field Thursday through Saturday.
Top-seeded Madison will play No. 4-seeded Black Hawk College (34-18) at 9 a.m. Thursday. The Wolfpack swept the Braves in Madison on April 21 and are 23-13 all-time against BHC. The second game will start at noon and pits third-seeded McHenry County College (38-16) against No. 2-seeded Kankakee Community College (43-15).
• WINTLEND HONORED: Brooke Wintlend (Hononegah) of the Purdue Fort Wayne softball team was selected as one of the All-Horizon League Second Team picks.
Wintlend started in 37 games and appeared in 41 in her first season with the Mastodons. She led the Mastodons with a .515 slugging percentage, while also batting .255. She had a slugging percentage of .615 in league play, which was the seventh-best in the league.
The sophomore’s seven home runs were the fifth-most in the Horizon League and her 16 RBIs were sixth. She had two or more RBIs in six games this season and four multi-hit games.