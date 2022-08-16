ROCKTON—Hononegah junior golfer Maddie Midgett was surprised when her teammate of last season, Lexi Bach, decided to forgo the links and concentrate on playing travel softball this fall.
“She was our best returning golfer,” Midgett said Tuesday. “So I was really surprised.”
Bach was indeed a First Team selection on the 2021 All-NIC-10 Girls Golf Team and a sectional performer, but she also earned First Team honors as a softball pitcher in the spring and made a choice to focus solely on that sport.
Midgett stepped up in her absence Tuesday, earning medalist honors with a 48 as the Indians hosted Harlem for its first NIC-10 dual meet at Macktown Golf Course.
Also contributing to the 214-266 victory for the Indians were Taylor Danger (49), Paige Williams (55) and Riley Carlson (62). They will host Rockford Boylan at Macktown on Aug. 23.
• RAMSDEN’S SOLID START: Beloit Memorial junior Sarah Ramsden, who finished second in the Big Eight Conference a year ago, began the 2022 season by finishing second in the B and B Shootout Monday at Blackhawk Country Club in Janesville.
Ramsden shot a 78 for runnerup out of 41 golfers. She trailed only medalist Adalyn Johnston, a Bay Port junior who shot a 76.
With Olivia Cronin having graduated, Ramsden is the sole female golfer for the Purple Knights.
“I’m hoping once school gets going we might add a few players,” Beloit head coach Tod Clarey said.