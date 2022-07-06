PEORIA, Ill.—M.D. Johnson finished the month of June with a 2.16 ERA while holding his opponents to a .200 batting average.
It looks like Johnson will continue his hot streak into the heat of July as he pitched five dominant scoreless innings in the Beloit Sky Carp’s 8-1 win over the Peoria Chiefs.
In the second inning, Victor Mesa Jr. doubled to left field, advanced to third on a Will Banfield fly out and scored on a soft fly ball to left by Davis Bradshaw to give the Sky Carp the early lead.
Marcus Chiu made it 2-0 Beloit in the third with a solo home run, his fourth of the season and his first since June 11.
Johnson ran into trouble a few times throughout the night, but he always worked his way out.
In the third, Ramon Mendoza singled with one out and then advanced all the way to third on a pickoff error by Johnson, who would make up for his mistake by getting a groundout and pop out to strand the runner.
Brady Whalen doubled to right to lead off the fifth inning, and a wild pitch moved him to third. Johnson struck out Francisco Hernandez and Carlos Soto, walked Mendoza but got Tommy Jew to fly out to escape the inning unscathed.
Johnson exited after the fifth inning after only two hits and one walk while striking out six.
Todd Lott smashed the first pitch from reliever Andrew McInvale for a solo homer to pull Peoria within one, but McInvale got the next three batters to fly out.
Beloit piled on the runs in the seventh to widen their lead.
Nasim Nunez singled in a run, Ynmanol Marinez brought two home on a ground ball single to left and Mesa Jr. grounded on to make it a four-run inning.
Beloit added two insurance runs off of RBIs from Mesa Jr. and Banfield in the ninth.
Brady Puckett pitched a scoreless inning of relief, and Justin Evans threw back-to-back hitless innings to slam the door on the Sky Carp’s third straight win.
Beloit is 6-5 and back over .500 in the second half of the season after a five-game losing streak.
The Sky Carp continues its road trip to Peoria Thursday at 6:35 p.m.
BELOIT (ab-r-h-rbi)—Nunez, ss, 5-2-2-1; Salas, 2b, 4-1-2-0; Marinez, 3b, 4-1-1-2; Mesa Jr., cf, 5-1-1-1; Banfield, dh, 5-0-1-1; Bradshaw, rf, 5-0-1-1; Hostetler, c, 3-1-0-0; Allen, lf, 3-1-1-0; Chiu, 1b, 3-1-2-1. Totals: 37-8-11-7.
Peoria (ab-r-h-rbi)-Lott, rf, 4-1-1-1; Reichenborn, lf, 4-0-0-0; Tovalin, dh, 4-0-0-0; Buchenberger, 3b, 4-0-0-0; Whalen, 1b, 4-0-1-0; Hernandez, 2b, 3-0-0-0; Soto, c, 3-0-1-0; Mendoza, ss, 2-0-1-0 Jew, cf, 3-0-0-0. Totals: 31-1-4-1.
Peoria………000 001 000—1 4 1
Beloit………011 000 402—8 11 1
E: Johnson (4), Hernandez (12). DP: Peoria 1, Beloit 0. LOB: Peoria 4. Beloit 7. 2B: Mesa Jr., Chiu, Whalen. HR: Chiu (4), Lott (6). SB: Salas 2 (4), Nunez (32). DP: Peoria 1.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): Peoria, VerHagen 1.0-0-0-0-0-0; Rodriguez 4.0-6-2-2-1-1; Trogrlic-Iverson 1.0-0-0-0-0-2; Heredia 2.0-4-4-4-2-2; Schmid 1.0-1-2-0-1-1. Beloit, Johnson 5.0-2-0-0-1-6; McInvale 1.0-1-1-1-0-0; Puckett 1.0-1-0-0-0-2; Evans 2.0-0-0-0-0-4.
WP: Johnson 6 . T: 2:31. Att. 1,031.