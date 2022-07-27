BELOIT—Luis Palacios made his High-A debut for the Beloit Sky Carp Wednesday after being promoted from the Jupiter Hammerheads.
And it looks like he’ll fit right into the stellar Sky Carp’s rotation after pitching six innings and allowing two earned runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking zero as Beloit beat the Quad Cities Bandits 5-2.
Palacios was signed as an international free agent by the Marlins in 2016 and was 4-5 with a 4.03 ERA, 82 strikeouts and only five walks in 82.2 innings pitched in his second season with the Jupiter Hammerheads.
The Sky Carp’s rotation has been dominant over the past month with four of the seven pitchers with five or more starts on the team holding an ERA of 3.03 or lower.
Beloit got on the board first when Dalvy Rosario singled to lead off the second and Marcus Chiu blasted a two-run homer to right-center field.
It was Chiu’s fifth homer of the year, and his first since July 6.
The Sky Carp added onto their lead in the fifth after Kyler Castillo singled on a line drive to right field, advanced to second on a groundout and scored when Jose Salas smacked a triple to center.
Nasim Nunez hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Salas and bump Beloit’s lead to 4-0
River Bandits’ starter Rito Lugo came into the game with a 3.38 ERA, and he hadn’t allowed more than two earned runs all season.
That streak came to an end against the Sky Carp as he threw five innings and allowed six hits and four earned runs.
Palacios rolled through five innings, not allowing a run on five walks, but he ran into trouble in the sixth. Peyton Wilson doubled to right, and Luca Tresh launched a two-run home run to left to cut the Sky Carp’s lead in half.
Beloit got an insurance run in the sixth when Rosario, who has a hit in seven of his last eight games, hit a two-out single and then scored on Chiu’s RBI double to right.
Davis Bradshaw hit a fly ball single to left field in the eighth to increase his hitting streak to 12 games, and he leads the Midwest League in hitting with a .322 average.
Relievers Matt Givin and Robinson Martinez each pitched a hitless inning of relief for Beloit.
Tyler Eckberg allowed a two-out single from Juan Carlos Negret, who singled on a deflection by Salas, but he got Tyler Tolbert to strike out looking to earn his first save as a Sky Carp.
The victory extends Beloit’s winning streak to five, with each win coming out of the all-star break, which it went into on a six-game losing streak.
The Sky Carp’s series against the River Bandits continues Thursday at 6:35 p.m.