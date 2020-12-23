So I can see how this is going to go. And it’s going to hurt.
The Bears, who decided not to lose last week because they finally decided to run the ball effectively, are still in the playoff hunt. They should win next week against the lowly Jaguars who don’t want to blow their chance at Trevor Lawrence like the Jets did. The Cardinals, who are a game ahead of the Bears, play San Francisco and at the Rams the last two games of the year. They will lose one of those games. Which means if the Bears win out, they will make the playoffs as the seven seed.
So all the Bears need to do is beat the Packers at home in week 17. That’s all. Just beat the game that just beat them 7,000-7 a few weeks ago. No problems there, right?
The Packers could clinch the top seed with a win this week and losses by the Saints and Seahawks. However, if the Titans beat the Packers, which is a very real possibility, the Packers will be playing for the top seed and only bye week 17. That’s bad news.
This is kind of a reverse scenario from 2010 when the Bears were the division champ and the Packers were playing for a playoff spot. The Bears couldn’t beat them and the Packers went on to win the Super Bowl. Maybe the Bears could do that? Right?
Also, I know I wrote about the Bears needing to clean house a few weeks ago, and I still don’t disagree with that, but if they are going to finish 8-8 they might as well finish 9-7 and get a playoff spot. That’s one of my Christmas wishes this year. I mean, isn’t that the point of a Christmas wish? Something that probably won’t come true but you hope for it anyway?
Since it is the Christmas season, I’ll list my Christmas wishes for this year.
Bears make playoffs: I mean, beating Green Bay to make the playoffs and knock them out of the top seed would be the best gift I could be given. Oh, right, our daughter’s due date is Jan 3. Second best gift ever. Right...second best gift.
Seeing Mitch gallop for a game-winning touchdown while knowing Rodgers spent the holidays alone because his family hates him would be a spectacular end to 2020.
I’m not overly hopeful for this wish, but please. I deserve this to happen one time. Even if this win means Mitch signs with the Steelers and wins a Super Bowl in 2021, I won’t care. I just need this to happen. Please. Please person who controls this. Please.
Brewers sign...someone: And no I don’t mean Tim Lopes. The Cubs and Reds are firesaling. The Pirates are terrible. The Cardinals are good but not great. If the Brewers could shore up their two corners, they could win the division again (assuming Yelich’s year as an anomaly and he will be normal again because if he’s not normal and that was what he is now I’m going to a very dark place).
They have options at third base (Didi Gregorious, Justin Turner, Tommy La Stella) and first (Joc Pederson, Mitch Moreland, Todd Frazier), all of which would be improvements. Didi, Turner, and Joc are probably the three most impactful players and would cost the most money, but they can’t go into the season with what they currently have at the corners, which is nothing.
I’m not asking for them to sign Trevor Bauer or J.T. Realmuto (but I wouldn’t complain!) but there is a real chance to make the playoffs again and I hate to see them waste Yelich’s prime years.
Bucks make the finals: Giannis stayed, which is great, but now they need to take the next step and make the finals, preferably not against the Lakers because I’m not sure if they can beat the Lakers.
But man, wouldn’t it be fun to have a finals in Milwaukee with fans? Wisconsin fans love to cheer for things, though they don’t often get to cheer for championships. And I’m not even asking for a win! I’d just like to get there!
Holiday may opt out after this year and I’m not sure they can afford to keep him. They may need a year “rebuild” after that so let’s get to the finals this year. Please.
Fans in the stands: I mentioned this already with the Bucks, but sports needs fans in the stands. College sports suffer more than pro sports but I’m really hoping the vaccine is effective, people take it, and by say June or July, we have a full Miller Park again.
One of the draws to moving back is me taking my children to Brewer games in the future, something I did with my dad when I was younger. There are few atmospheres as fun as a tailgate at Miller Park or walking around Camp Randall. Without fans, it just doesn’t feel right.
A new 3 wood: This is a test to see if my wife reads these columns (she doesn’t). Lisa, I know you are literally 9 months pregnant right now, but I’ve been a (reasonably) good husband this year, and I’ve played a few rounds of golf recently where I could have really used a 3 wood.
No, no don’t pick one yourself. You won’t get the right one...just a gift card to DICKS would be fine. Thanks.
Oh, oh you carrying our daughter for nine months is my gift? I’ll be lucky to play golf ever again? Well, that doesn’t seem like a very nice thing to say. Aren’t we getting a stimulus soon oh you already pegged that for something else that’s fine. That’s OK. I didn’t really want one anyway.
Here are my picks for the week. They are probably terrible. Saints, Buccaneers, Cardinals, Dolphins, Chiefs, Browns, Colts, Bears, Ravens, Texans, Chargers, Washington, Eagles, Rams, Titans, Bills.