So I just finished watching highlights of new Lions head coach Dan Campbell and, uh, wow. Maybe I don’t want to fire Matt Nagy if that is the alternative.
Look, maybe Dan Campbell is going to be great. He could be! I don’t know! I was excited for Marc Trestman for a week!
But when he comes out talking about biting people in the kneecap after getting knocked down, I’m not terribly worried about playing the Lions for the foreseeable future.
He spoke a lot about matching the personality of the city of Detroit, which sounds good on paper. However, I don’t think the city of Detroit has figured out a way to slow down Aaron Rodgers or consistently unlock the best out of Matt Stafford, the highest paid player in franchise history. A blue collar mentality is great but it doesn’t always win football games. Talent does.
If I’m a Lions fan today (and God forbid because being a Bear fan is bad enough), I’m not excited that they hired Dan Campbell over other candidates like Eric Bieniemy. Perhaps Bieniemy doesn’t interview well. Perhaps they didn’t want to wait for Chiefs to lose because they think they won’t get good assistants. Or perhaps they just make bad choices.
Dan Campbell, in the minds of the owners, matches up with who they think lives in Detroit. Blue collar, hard-working people who want to see their team never give up and fight and claw to the final whistle.
The people who loved this hire are the same people who yell “Run the Ball” and “Hit Somebody” at high school kids on Friday nights. They are stuck in the 1970s and think it’s all about “toughness.”
Want to know what the people of Detroit want to see? A team that wins! That’s what they want to see. They don’t care if it’s 40-37 every game and the defense can’t stop a Pee Wee team. Or they wouldn’t care either if it was 7-3 every game. They just want to see wins, because they’ve been pretty few and far between in the city of Detroit.
The Bears have made this mistake before when they talk about hiring someone with the “Bear Mentality”, which apparently means having a great defense that gets wasted by horrid quarterback play every season. I mean, that’s the “Bear Mentality” if I’ve ever heard it.
The Lions had a chance to make a hire that would give Matt Stafford, the best QB in franchise history, a chance to finally win. Instead, they hired a “football guy” who talks about smacking other people in the mouth before he talks about winning. Just like Matt Patricia, this will go down as another Lions blunder. But since we get to play the Lions twice a year, I’m OK with it.
But we are onto playoff teams now. We are onto teams that are one step away from the Super Bowl. And one of those teams is the Packers. And that sucks.
• Tampa Bay at Green Bay: Yes, the Packers are still in the playoffs, which means I’m still unhappy. However, they will finally face a team with a real QB this week. The man I’ve always loved forever, Tom Brady.
His years of dominance in New England were always so impressive to me, and I never once hated him for winning so much. In fact, I knew all that winning was setting us up for this game! Tom vs. Aaron. Crafty vs. Showy. Cerebral vs. Playground King. Beloved vs. Hated by His Family. It’s the matchup I always wanted.
I am incredibly happy the Bucs won instead of New Orleans because the Saints aren’t built for cold weather games. Brady, much like Bane and the darkness, was born in it...molded by it. He won’t have any issues if it’s cold and snowy in Green Bay on Sunday.
I really need Tom Brady to come through for me. I need the Packers to lose because, as I’ve said before, I can’t take a Packer Super Bowl. I just can’t.
I think the Bucs match up well with a good front seven and an offense that can keep pace with Green Bay. However, I don’t know if they can get pressure on Rodgers without blitzing because apparently no one can. If the Bucs can’t get pressure, they can’t win. I would love to feel confident in the Bucs, but I just don’t right now. Stupid Packers. PACKERS 27, BUCCANEERS 23.
• Buffalo at Kansas City: This is all about Mahomes and his health. What were the Chiefs doing running a speed option with him when he already had a bad wheel, anyway? I hope he plays and will assume it when writing this.
The Bills are such a fun team that I’d love to pick them to win. The lack of crowd in Arrowhead helps their chances, but I just don’t know if a team with literally zero running game can win a road game in the playoffs. The Chiefs have some type of running game and should get Edwards-Helaire back this week, which helps.
However, I am so excited to see Josh Allen and Mahomes each throw 60 passes for 500 yards each. It’s something I need...and I need it now.
I’ll take the Chiefs but man, I would love to see the Bills win and then exercise their Super Bowl demons over Green Bay. I’m not counting on it, but I’d like it. CHIEFS 27, BILLS 24.