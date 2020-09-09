Yeah, I heard. I heard who the Bears named as a starter. Am I happy about it? Not really. But did I watch 30 minutes of 2018 highlights to get myself believing again? Yes, of course I did. And the best thing about a highlight reel is it only shows the highlights! I don’t have to watch the fumbles or terrible interceptions, just the 20 yard scampers and the touchdowns.
So am I all in again for 2020? You’re darn right I am. But I’ll get to that later.
• AFC East: For the first time in like forever, the Patriots won’t have Tom Brady under center and won’t be a clear cut favorite to win the division. But then you look at the rest of the team and realize that it really stinks, so they will probably win the division again.
The Bills are the only other team in the division that won’t be a laughing stock but I don’t know if Josh Allen will be good enough to overcome New England. However, this is the year to believe that a mediocre QB can overcome the odds and be great, so I’ll pick the Bills to win this division, the Pats to finish second, and the Dolphins and Jets to be very, very crappy.
• AFC North: The Ravens are still the class of the division but the return of Ben Roethlisberger should make the Steelers more competitive; however, the Ravens would have to be 2019 Bears bad to lose this division.
The Browns are the real wild card here because they have tons of talent but were a total trainwreck last year. New head coach Kevin Stefanski should at least make the team average this year but unless Baker Mayfield can un-Trubisky himself, they will be 7-9 and toiling in the world of “meh” for the next three years. Oh, the Bengals are in this division, too. Hopefully Joe Burrow gets out before it’s too late.
Expect the Ravens to win again and the Steelers to be a wild card.
• AFC South: The Titans feel like a classic regression candidate to me. Teams had an offseason to plan against their play-action and the odds of Derrick Henry having two career years in a row seem slim. The Texans, assuming Bill O’Brien doesn’t get in the way, should win the division. The Colts, even with Philip Rivers, won’t be good enough and the Jags bought “Tank for Trevor” billboards from Jacksonville all the way to Clemson.
I think the Texans should be 10-6 or 11-5 but that’ll be the only playoff team in this division. I’m really excited to see Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs again. Cool cool.
• AFC West: I was excited about picking my hometown Broncos as a surprise wild card team but the injury to Von Miller and Bradley Chubb still hurting leaves their pass rush woefully weak. The Chiefs are the class of the division (and AFC) of course and really should be just as good as they were last year, especially if Mahomes can stay healthy. Sometimes I forget he dislocated his kneecap last year. I want to cry when I stub my toe.
The Chargers aren’t ready to compete even though they have some talent (QB issues) but the Raiders...ol’ those dastardly Raiders...I think they are ready for a wild card. I don’t think they’ll be particularly good but I do think they could sneak in if this work out.
• AFC Playoffs: Bills beat Raiders, Texans beat Steelers. Chiefs beat Bills, Ravens beat Texans. Chiefs beat Ravens to get to Super Bowl.
• NFC East: I can’t believe I’m saying this but the Cowboys are the cream of the crop! The Giants are going to be awful. So is Washington. The Eagles have talent but are looking at starting Terrell Owens and Jason Avant at wide receiver I think. It’s a dark, bare cupboard until they get healthy at wideout.
I’ll take the Cowboys to run away with the division and nobody else to advance. But for those of you upset by this, don’t worry. Mike McCarthy still has to coach in the playoffs.
• NFC North: Well, here we are. Let’s start at the bottom with Detroit. They Lions have some talent and a top 10-ish QB in Matt Stafford but Matt Patricia just isn’t going to get the job done. He lets Trubisky just shred him every year. Trubisky! They will be below average once again and continue the tradition of wasting great careers. Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson know what Matt Stafford is going through.
The Bears should be OK but unless Trubisky shocks the world, they won’t be any better than 9-7, and that’s on the high end. The defense is good. The offense is meh. The games make me sad.
The Packers, a team a game away from the Super Bowl last year, managed to somehow make like 10 draft picks and not get any better. It’s mind-blowing. Their first two picks are third stringers. Don’t forget how incredibly healthy they were last year and how teams have another year to scout their system. The Packers, and you heard it here first, won’t make the playoffs.
The Vikings are fine. They win the division by default but that’s about it.
• NFC South: Can the Saints finally break through? I know they won a Super Bowl once but it feels like they should have 2-3 more with all the talent they’ve had. They should win the division handily. I’m not on the Bucs party wagon because I would like to see how Tom Brady does with a coach who loves 7-step drops.
The Falcons are caught in football purgatory—too good to break it all down but not good enough to win. The Panthers are in full rebuild and might be pushing the Jaguars in the Trevor Sweepstakes. I don’t expect a wild card team from here either.
• NFC West: The 49ers, Seahawks, and Cardinals are all going to make the playoffs. That’s right, you heard me, the Cardinals! In Kyler We Trust!
However, because this division is so good, it means the 49ers won’t be good enough for a bye. Will it affect their chances at getting back to the Super Bowl? Let’s find out!
• NFC Playoffs: 49ers beat Cardinals, Seahawks beat Vikings. Saints beat Seahwks, 49ers beat Cowboys. Saints beat 49ers.
Super Bowl: Chiefs beat Saints. Come on, who in their right mind is picking against the Chiefs right now?
Week 1 winners: Chiefs, Bears, Seahawks, Bills, Vikings, Patriots, Eagles, Raiders, Colts, Ravens, Chargers, Saints, 49ers, Cowboys, Steelers, Broncos.