I was going to write about Wisconsin’s rousing win over Iowa and mention how, for maybe the first time ever, I did not jinx my team. It would have been a great article. Lots of celebration, tacos, and review of fullback blocks.
But during work on Wednesday, my wrist started vibrating every three seconds. My watch, which gets alerts to text messages, was having a seizure of some kind. Bzzzz bzzzz bzzzzz bzzzzz. I knew something had to be up, but I wasn’t sure what since I was, you know, diligently doing my job and not checking Twitter like some other degenerates who can text me all day.
I finally saw a later text in the thread about how Jordan Love was going to throw for 400 yards and 5 touchdowns, so something happened to Rodgers. Maybe he tweaked a hamstring. Shoulder was hurt. Got some injuries from getting his greasy, disgusting hair cut.
But that’s when I finally saw the news. COVID. Out for 10 days.
10 days, though? That seems like a long guaranteed time out for a vaccinated player—uh oh. Well, now Green Bay has a problem. Rodgers is automatically out 10 days, which means he won’t be able to practice all of next week either, which probably isn’t a huge issue, but he still needs negative tests to get back and play, which isn’t guaranteed after 10 days.
Also, and perhaps more importantly, he said he was vaccinated! Ok, OK, he said he was “immunized” which he knew people would take as vaccinated but, as an English teacher, I can promise you semantically does not mean the same thing. In fact, it’s not even close to the same thing.
Ian Rapoport said the Packers have known all along he was unvaccinated, and they certainly won’t release player’s information like that without their consent. However, there is no denying now that he isn’t and the team is going to pay some consequences for it. Losing a top 3 QB in football is never a good thing.
This game may not have a ton of significance long term for the Packers since the Chiefs are in the AFC. The Packers are going to win the NFC North and likely in the driver’s seat for the top seed. But losing a game is never good, especially one that could rejuvenate the currently beleaguered Chiefs.
And what if Rodgers may not be back next week? The Seahawks aren’t great, but Jordan Love may not be great either. It will certainly put more pressure on the Packers defense and running game, which is great for my Aaron Jones-led fantasy team, but limits the team’s offensive upside and leaves more doors open for upsets.
But lastly, the leader of the team, the one who should set the example for everyone, sure didn’t set a good example here. He knew he wasn’t vaccinated and, as we all heard, was very excited for his Halloween costume, growing his hair out for it all season, went to a party without a mask, caught COVID and now can’t play.
I’ll sound like the old man on the lawn for a minute but Tom Brady didn’t do this. Peyton Manning wouldn’t do this. Shoot neither would Eli. If winning a championship was a topic priority and you knew getting COVID would knock you out for 10 days, you wouldn’t take these types of risks.
For Rodgers, this probably doesn’t mean that much. He is out one game, maybe two, and the team will still make the playoffs where he can play a not quite good enough game, lose, and then have an incredibly dramatic offseason again where he’s the center of all conversation.
The one silver lining is that the Packers get to see a bit of what Jordan Love can do. If Love plays well, they might be more inclined to trade Rodgers away, though I’m not sure how they do that with a dead cap number around $26 million. But there is a (probably better than average) chance that Love isn’t very good and then what do the Packers do?
Throw money at Rodgers to lower his cap number, lock him into the team for the rest of his career, and deal Love for a fourth rounder? Still trade Rodgers and hope Love improves while the roster ages around him. From personal experience with Trubisky, I can promise that that is a bad decision.
This may not be a devastating event for the Packers, but it’s certainly another distraction in a league that often shows that distractions lead to losses.
Speaking of losses, I had plenty last week. Six correct picks out of 15. Is that good? No? Sigh. I am bad at this.
Picks: Colts, Bengals, Cowboys, Dolphins, Saints, Giants, Patriots, Bills, Ravens, Chargers, Chiefs, Cardinals, Rams, Bears.