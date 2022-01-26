Last weekend, we were all witness to the single greatest weekend in NFL playoff history. Shoot, it might be the single greatest weekend in sports playoff history. All four games decided on the last play. All four games incredibly competitive. All four games incredibly fun. For some of us.
The Bengals knocked out the 1 seed Titans (who I still am sort of shocked were the 1 seed), giving us a glimpse of what Joe Burrow can do for the next decade in Cincinnati. The Rams gave us a thriller with a Tom Brady comeback that wasn’t enough when Stafford made the throw of his life to Cooper Kupp for the late field goal.
The Chiefs and the Bills…don’t even get me started on the Chiefs and the Bills. That game still has me with the vapors. Mahomes. Allen. Touchdown touchdown touchdown touchdown. It was truly thrilling. In all three of those games, I saw QBs who did everything they could to win. They rose above anything they had done in the regular season and played even better (except Tannehill…he was bad). Use the original definition of the word awesome, meaning awe-inspiring, doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of what we saw Sunday night.
But Saturday night…well…that was a different story.
First, you had Jimmy G. Three or four times, he took the ball, laid it out on a silver platter, and tried to hand it to the Packers. They said no thank you each and every time. But it never stopped him from trying to give it right back.
The 49ers offense was so bad that it never reached the end zone all game and were only able to get to paydirt by the grace of the Packers supremely inept special teams. The Packers defense only gave up six points, which, you’d say, should be plenty for the league MVP right?
Well, you’d think that. But you would have been wrong. And being wrong has never felt so good to me.
Rodgers and the Packers choked that game away. And plenty of Packer fans have said that the 49ers didn’t win but the Packers lost it, which is entirely true! But only one team is playing Sunday and it’s not the Green Bay Packers.
Obviously, the focus now is on if Rodgers returns. The Packers are in salary cap hell, but could do some salary cap finagling to bring a chunk of the core back next year, pushing their penalties further down the road. But that would just be making the ensuing years even worse after Rodgers is gone, something the Packers haven’t wanted to do in their past.
I was confident all year that this Packers team wasn’t good enough because, oddly enough, of Rodgers. I watched Allen and Mahomes going back and forth for an entire game, one upping each other with insane creativity and a drive to do whatever it took to win.
Rodgers, to me, looks almost disinterested at times and annoyed that a play didn’t work. Instead of figuring out what would work, Rodgers just tried to force throws and it led to their demise, specifically that throw to Adams at the end of the game when Lazard was wide open across the middle.
Does Rodgers come back? If the Packers can find a way to get him and Adams back under the cap, I think he does. But can the Packers win a Super Bowl? No, I don’t think they can. Since that first Super Bowl, Rodgers has proven to be a regular season quarterback, and I know plenty of Packer fans who call that stupid, but the stats bear it out.
Since the Super Bowl, Rodgers has lost nine playoff games, four of which were at home. The quarterbacks who beat him? Jimmy G (twice), Tom Brady, Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, Carson Palmer, Colin Kapernick (twice), and Eli Manning. Outside of Brady and Wilson, not exactly a list of MVPs.
I think it’s time for Green Bay to realize that the franchise’s glory years are over. Rodgers stays and the salary cap is in such a bad spot that it can’t be fixed for 3-4 years. Rodgers leaves and Jordan Love is your QB, which, as we say, isn’t good either. It’s a real shame that Green Bay is in this spot, but it’s where we are. And I’m here for it.
The Bears also hired a new GM this week but I have no idea if he’s any good. Everyone on Twitter said he’s a great hire, so that must be right. I mean, Twitter has never been wrong about a GM hire before. (Bear fans, don’t look up tweets about Ryan Pace’s hiring…)
We have two great games this week, with the Bengals at the Chiefs and the 49ers at the Rams. Who wins? Well…
Who cares. The Packers lost. What else do I need? I’m riding the football gravy train until September and it’s delicious. Happy Packer-less league championship week!