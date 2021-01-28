Sunday was, for me, a good day. I know I should feel more emotions when my own team wins or loses but I already know what my team will do (lose), and they’ve killed my spirit too many times. What the Packers would do was still in doubt, so when their season finally ends, it’s a great relief for me.
I watched Sunday’s game, new daughter in my arms, and saw a Packer team unfamiliar to the one I had watched most of this season. Uncharacteristic 3 and outs, abandoning the run, not going for it on fourth down. They seemed to forget what got them there.
And I am here for it. There are two football days I really enjoy—the first Bear game of the year (because I still have hope) and the last Packer game of the year (because I can breath again). I won’t lie...I enjoyed Sunday. I enjoyed it very much. How much though? Let’s find out. Together.
Did I enjoy it more than a beefy 5 layer burrito? While I truly love a good beefy 5 layer from Taco Bell, it’s usually gone in a couple minutes (if it’s lucky). The overall satisfaction from a beefy 5 layer is good, but certainly not good enough to outlast the euphoria I’m still feeling from Aaron Rodgers being tied with Rex Grossman with one NFC championship victory.
Did I enjoy it more than a tailgate party? First, if you add party to anything, I’m instantly leery. Will people be there? Am I expected to talk to them? I still remember a Halloween party I was dragged to and was caught standing around a group of other guys I didn’t know. It was quiet until one guy looked at me and just said, “Football?” I pretended to speak German and left.
Oh, but are those cocktail wieners in BBQ sauce? Did someone say veggie pizza? Is that...is that a taco dip? OK, I’ll come to your tailgate but I only socialize with people near the snack table.
I do love a good tailgate, but the joy is fleeting because I often have to pay for it afterwards. And I pay dearly. This Packer loss has no lasting side effects for me.
Did I enjoy it more than a Christian Yelich walk-off? I firmly believe the walk-off hit in baseball is the most exciting play in sports, specifically a walk-off homer. Imagine a tie game with the bases empty, maybe only one out in the bottom of the ninth, and suddenly, out of nowhere, Yelich drills one deep to right. You hear Bob Uecker calling it on the radio, the fans (please have fans back this year) erupt with cheers. It’s over, Brewers win. The world rejoices.
I love that feeling. It happens so quickly and it’s so much fun. But it’s not better than seeing the Packers squander three Tom Brady interceptions and still lose.
Did you know, according to ESPN and Twitter, only two quarterbacks have thrown three interceptions in one half of a playoff game and won? Tom Brady yesterday and Russell Wilson in 2015...both against the Packers. Imagine that. Oh wait, you don’t have to.
Did I enjoy it more than the 2015 Badgers Final Four run? I would have to say I enjoyed the loss more only because that loss to Duke in the title game was so, so painful. That was the best Badgers team I’ll probably ever see (basketball or football) and likely the only chance I had to see a Wisconsin National Championship.
It was all stolen when Sam Dekker was smoked in the head on a shot, probably concussing him a bit, and sending the team into a tailspin they couldn’t recover from. They did beat undefeated Kentucky that year, which was awesome (I stopped writing to watch that Youtube clip right now), but the title game loss was just too painful. Man, that Kentucky game was great, though.
Did I enjoy it more than the Bears’ 2006 season? This is probably my first no. I say probably because I still haven’t completely repressed all the memories from the Super Bowl. Sometimes, the ball slipping out of Rex’s tiny hand still creeps into my mind, and I need someone to tell me the sun is getting real low, pet my hand, and give me a blanket to curl up in before I hulk out in anger.
But that season, the only great season I’ve been alive for in Bears history, was so much fun. The Bears beat the Packers twice, knocked off the Saints in the NFC title game thanks to a spectacular Bernard Berrian catch (I also stopped writing this to go watch highlights of that game on Youtube), and made the Super Bowl. It was awesome. Even me, the most cynical of fans, can’t say I enjoyed the Packers losing more than the Bears making the Super Bowl.
Did I enjoy it more than playing the Links course at Lawsonia? If you haven’t played the Links at Lawsonia in Green Lake, it’s literally the best golf course in Wisconsin, and I’ve played Whistling Straits, Erin Hills, and Sand Valley. I’m not lying when I say it’s a significant factor in us moving back in June. My wife doesn’t know that. Yet.
As much as I revel in the Packers losing, that course hasn’t left my mind since I played it a couple years ago. I’ll forget about the Packers losing in a couple weeks when I’ve run out of smiling and happy dancing gifs to send my brother. But I’ll never forget Lawsonia.
Will I enjoy it more than when the Bears trade for Deshaun Watson? Come on, we know the Bears aren’t doing this. They are signing Jameis Winston, drafting someone in the third round, losing 12 games, firing everyone, then taking someone terrible in the top 5 again. Rinse. Repeat. So I did enjoy the Packers losing more because sometimes, that’s all we have.