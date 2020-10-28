Not a great week for ol’ Rob. No sir, not a great week at all. First the Badgers show us what Mertz can do, but then the team tests positive for COVID and cancels their next game (and likely the week after), taking away the lone sports bright spot in my life after the Bears completely crapped the bed against the Rams.
I’d like to know what I did to deserve this. I’m a good person. I’m nice. I’m kind. I help people. I’m a good father. I bring extra food to my neighbors. I turn the fan on in the bathroom after I have Taco Bell.
But somehow I get this. It’s painful and it’s wearing on me. While the Badgers are disappointing, it wasn’t totally unexpected considering the numbers in Wisconsin and the amount of anti-masker posts I’ve seen. “My freedom! I can’t be free without a mask!” Well now we don’t get football. I hope you are all happy.
The Bears, though, are the true disappointment. I’ve defended Nagy for three years but I just can’t do it anymore. The offense, his “strength,” is a total mess. The play calling literally makes me want to punch myself in the face. Who runs a sweep on 4th and 1 with Patterson, a wide receiver? Who does that? Coaches who want to lose their job.
And while I think Ryan Pace has been a perfectly average GM—not great, not terrible—he probably has to go, too. I even forgave him for blowing the Mitch pick but the offensive line is a complete disaster. Their tackles have to be two of the worst full-time starters in the league yet both got contact extensions. Their guards are equally as bad. Foles, Trubisky, Grossman, Cutler, McNown—it wouldn’t matter with the way this team is constructed.
And don’t even get me started on not signing Allen Robinson to an extension yet. He’s the best receiver on the team and pretty essential to your team’s success. Yet they plan on probably franchising him next year then letting him walk without a suitable replacement.
But it doesn’t stop there. Who hired Pace? Ted Phillips, team president. And who hired him? George McCaskey. I am fully convinced the only way the Bears will ever win another Super Bowl is if the team is completely blown up, which may have to include a sale that will never happen, meaning the Bears will always stink. Phillips has been there since 1999 with one Super Bowl appearance to show for it and a whole bunch of losing records. They’ve blown high draft pick after high draft pick and made terrible free agent decisions.
Being a Bears fan makes me very, very sad. Also the fact that they didn’t cover my teaser (+14) last week is a real backbreaker. I had 10 games right last week even after switching to the Texans over Green Bay late in the week. Whoops. But I still trail Josh by one.
• Atlanta at Carolina: How? How do the Falcons keep doing it? It’s truly incredible but that win may have kept Matt Patricia in Detroit for another year, so I’m OK with that. PANTHERS 24, FALCONS 21.
• New England at Buffalo: Are the Patriots really done? Is this it? Have we seen the end of times in New England? I, for one, love it. But I also have counted them out too many times to truly think it’s over. However, I think Buffalo’s defense will limit the already incredibly limited Patriots offense and win this. BILLS 27, PATRIOTS 17.
• Tennessee at Cincinnati: The Bengals are literally in every game but their defense keeps blowing it. They will have $47 million or more in cap space next year (unless the NFL severely reduces the cap) and should be able to sign some defenders to help along with another set of draft picks. The Bengals will be good because of Joe Burrow but not yet. TITANS 26, BENGALS 20.
• Las Vegas at Cleveland: The Browns have been better without OBJ on the field. I don’t know why and it doesn’t make sense that putting a less talented player on the field ever makes you better but they have. The Raiders are Raidering again, too, which I love. BROWNS 23, RAIDERS 21.
• Indianapolis at Detroit: The Lions are riding high and feel really good about themselves but I still don’t think they are very good. The Colts should have some key players back this week and are coming off a bye, so the Lions better get their celebrations in now. COLTS 27, LIONS 20.
• Minnesota at Green Bay: The Vikings are selling key pieces but are stuck with Kirk Cousins for 2 more years. You just hate to see it. The Packers should roll in this one. PACKERS 34, VIKINGS 17.
• NY Jets at Kansas City: The current line for this game is Chiefs -19.5. That’s insanely high for an NFL game. And it may not be high enough. CHIEFS 40, JETS 10.
• LA Rams at Miami: Maybe it’s bias after watching the Rams destroy the Bears, but I don’t think Tua will fare too well in his opener against the Rams defense. Also, LA seems to have figured out their offense a bit and should move it against the Dolphins defense. RAMS 27, DOLPHINS 14.
• Pittsburgh at Baltimore: Now this is a hell of a football game. The Steelers are rolling and the Ravens are still the Ravens but I think I like what the Steelers are doing more than the Ravens. Also, when is the last time an undefeated team in week 8 was the underdog? Take that bet and run! STEELERS 23, RAVENS 22.
• LA Chargers at Denver: I’m ready to admit I was wrong about Justin Herbert. He might be pretty good. My Broncos won’t be ready for him, especially with even more injuries riddling the team. CHARGERS 23, BRONCOS 20.
• New Orleans at Chicago: You think the Saints didn’t see that game Monday night? They are going to bring pressure on pressure on pressure Sunday afternoon and Bears will keep Mike Martzing it and throw five wide, all streaks out against it. I hate football. SAINTS 27, BEARS 13.
• San Francisco at Seattle: You can tell how good a coach someone is by how their team responds to adversity. I had San Fran dead in the water after all their injuries to start the year but here they are, fighting for a playoff spot. Also, Wilson’s 3 horrible picks last week have me worried about this week. 49ERS 27, SEAHAWKS 24.
• Dallas at Philadelphia: Dallas won’t win another game this season, will take a QB in the top 5, franchise Dak and trade him to Chicago for 9 first round picks, all of whom will become Hall of Famers. EAGLES 27, COWBOYS 10.
• Tampa Bay at NY Giants: The Giants stink and Tampa is really good. Monday night won’t be much fun if you are a Giants fan. BUCCANEERS 31, GIANTS 17.