I say this with complete understanding that maybe I’ll jinx it, which is not my intent. I want this to happen. I really do. But to be totally honest, I’m in a bit of shock about it. This thing has surprised me, like a jungle cat on the African Veldt jumping out of the grass to pounce or me opening up my son’s diaper and discovering it was...extra dirty.
What surprised me, you ask? Y’all (I’m trying not to say “guys” when referring to groups of people any more, so instead I’ll just sound like I’m from Texas), in a week, we will be watching NFL football. New, live, real NFL football.
I had almost forgotten about the NFL. I’ve been watching the Bucks and Brewers, but I haven’t lived or died by them, which is good, because I’d be dead. I watch, I complain to Josh on Twitter, I move on. (Josh doesn’t). But the NFL? I forgot all about it.
I didn’t give football a shot at playing this year, but I also didn’t really calculate how strict teams and players could/should be about their exposure. It’s a billion dollar industry. A missed season could be a player’s last chance to earn millions of dollars. I should have guessed that it would work out and by all accounts players are taking it very seriously or not risking exposure, and because of that, we will have a season.
So here we are, a week from the Texans playing the Chiefs on Thursday night. Should be a great game. Battle of two great quarterbacks from the 2017 draft. Everyone should be excited about it. But I feel...I feel something about this game. I just can’t put my finger on it. It’s been so long since I cared about the NFL, I can’t remember why these teams matter to me. Well, let’s take a lookOHMYGODnow I remember.
That’s why the NFL crept up on me. I’ve spent the last nine months burying the pain of being a Bears fan. Of having Mitch Trubisky as my quarterback. Of Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson not being my quarterback. I forgot the NFL for nine months so my soul could heal.
But here we are again. The wounds have been opened. The pain is re-exposed. The hurt and anger once again boiling to the surface. The season of Rob hating himself is once again upon us.
I am, decidedly, not excited about this season. Trubisky? Foles? They both probably stink. Montgomery is already hurt. So is Allen Robinson. They hired a bunch of rejects for the offensive staff, hoping they can turn a top 32 offense into a top 25, and they will probably fail. I think I was a lot happier thinking football wouldn’t happen. In fact, I know I was.
Are there bright spots? Sure. Khalil Mack is great. So is Eddie Jackson. I do love watching a healthy Allen Robinson and think Cole Kmet should be fine. Roquan Smith is fast. Kyle Fuller catches every interception except the one that woulda won a game against the Packers. No big deal. Maybe they can finish 8-8, 10-6 with some luck and key injuries to opponents (like their entire defense). I’d prefer 1-15 and a chance to draft Trevor Lawrence but they’d probably screw that up, too.
Is this really how the season has to start? A constant reminder that I can’t have nice things. Mahomes throwing darts, Watson throwing bombs, Trubs throwing poo.
I am excited about a normal-ish season. There won’t be fans, but teams won’t play all their games in a Disney bubble or in a season less than ½ the normal length with double the playoff teams (and the Brewers will still likely miss them).
I am very curious to see how well the NFL does as the seasons progresses. Can it keep people COVID-free, especially as teams fall out of the race and players maybe don’t take the protocols quite as seriously (I’m looking at you, Jacksonville)? Anyway, we have NFL football in a week. Preview coming next week. I should probably make an order to the liquor store.