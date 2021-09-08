Well, here we are again. The Badgers thankfully got their crushing defeat over early and now it’s the Bears turn to ruin my life one Sunday at a time. I wish I could say I feel better about their chances this year but as of right now, I do not.
What would make me feel better? Justin Fields starting for one. Teven Jenkins not having back surgery. Allen Robinson having a long-term extension. Khalil Mack being the defensive player of the year and not just a really good OLB. A taco. Just one single taco.
All of those things would make me feel better about the season, but Justin Fields is the one most likely to turn my tide. He’s the most exciting QB in a Bears uniform since Jay and likely already a better locker room leader than Jay ever was. He seems to know the playbook, is one of the fastest players on the team, has a great arm, and isn’t Mitch.
But you are telling me he can’t play because of Andy Dalton? That Andy Dalton...that Andy Dalton...is truly giving the Bears a better chance to win than Justin Fields? C’mon. Come onnnnnnn.
Now I know what the Bears are thinking. Patrick Mahomes sat behind Alex Smith and now he’s the best QB in the world. So if we sit Justin Fields behind Dalton, he will also become really good. Perfect logic. If you’re an idiot.
A recent Ted Lasso episode, which you all should be watching, had a great line that I think is incredibly relevant to this scenario. Every person is a different person.
Justin Fields is not Patrick Mahomes. Doing exactly what they did with Patrick Mahomes isn’t going to make him Patrick Mahomes. And Patrick Mahomes would probably still have been Patrick Mahomes no matter when he played.
Justin Fields is either going to be a good QB or he isn’t. Playing a few games in September versus not sitting isn’t going to be the deciding factor, but the Bears like to pretend it will be.
Nagy and Pace are trying really hard not to screw this up and in fact, are likely screwing it up in the process. Which isn’t shocking. The defense is still good but no longer great. With Andy Dalton, the offense is below average. This team has a limited ceiling and that ceiling is even lower with the Red Rocket at QB. Justin Fields is their only chance to be above average this year but he can’t help from the sidelines.
But the rest of the NFC North isn’t a ton better outside of Green Bay. The Lions are atrocious. Three wins atrocious. They should be picking in the top 3 next year but there won’t be a QB good enough to help them there, so that’s fun for Lions fans.
The Vikings are in the same loop they’ve been in for three years. Kirk Cousins won’t ever win you enough important games to make your team important. They could make the playoffs, but probably not, but they aren’t bad enough to clean house and make significant changes. It’s a pretty awful place to be as a fan.
The Packers are good. They have Aaron Rodgers, so of course they are good. But they did almost nothing to improve their team this offseason besides bringing back their own players. The Rodgers contract is an albatross on their salary cap and it’s even worse next year. He’s likely gone next year and where are the Packers then? Some Packer fans might be in a level of denial but I think I know what’s coming, though a recent interaction showed me some Packer fans are going to have a tough time adjusting.
I was at the McDonald’s drive thru the other day with my Bears hat on. The guy who took my money said I needed a new hat then proceeded, unprompted, to say, “Everyone is saying Jordan Love won’t be as good as Rodgers, but what if he is? What if he’s as good?”
Let me tell y’all, he won’t be as good. He won’t even be close to as good. This Packer team is set up around Rodgers being superhuman and almost every game he isn’t, they lose. They need him to be great and after he’s gone, they won’t be.
But he’s here this year and they have to be a top contender for the Super Bowl. But what can they do differently or better this year compared to last year? That’s what I don’t know. I think the Packers will once again be good, but I wouldn’t expect Rodgers to net the elusive second Lombardi Trophy. But someone will win. And here’s who:
• AFC: The Bills, Ravens, Titans, and Chiefs will win their divisions with the Browns and...umm...Chargers? While I’d love to pick the Chiefs, that seems too easy. I’ll take the mighty Bills as AFC champions facing off against the…
• NFC: Seahawks, Bucs, Packers, and Washington are the division winners with the Rams and Cardinals making it as wild cards. I don’t really love any of these teams, so I’ll go crazy and take the Matt Stafford led Rams to make the Super Bowl, riding their defense to the title game.
• Super Bowl: The mighty Bills of Buffalo, exercising the demons of the past, will win the first Super Bowl in Buffalo history, making me a genius and no table safe in all of upstate New York.
• First Week Picks: Bucs, Falcons, Bills, Vikings, 49ers, Titans, Seahawks, Washington, Panthers, Jaguars, Chiefs, Patriots, Packers, Broncos, Rams, Ravens.