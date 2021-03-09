Hey everyone it’s Bobby Bears, your Chicago Bears insider here and we’ve got a lot to talk about it. The Chicago Bears, according to my sources, are either very close or not close at all to acquiring Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson. Or maybe Matt Ryan. Or maybe Ryan Fitzpatrick. Or maybe drafting Mac Jones or trade everything for Zach Wilson. Or maybe starting Nick Foles because he’s really looked sharp this offseason. Or maybe they can pull Brett Favre out of retirement. But believe you me, the Bears are going to make some quarterback noise this offseason!
Now, don’t quote me on this, but I have sources who know sources who know sources who say the Bears are going to make a big splash at QB this year. There’s a lot of chatter about it.
Who are my sources? Well, I can’t tell you that, but I can say my source heard another source say he heard another source who was giving Ryan Pace a double mocha frappuccino say that he heard Pace say on the phone that he “liked that a lot” so he must have been talking to the Seahawks or Texans GM about a deal. It’s the only thing he could like “a lot” right now. If that isn’t a perfectly source story then I don’t know what is.
Who do I prefer? Well, I’m just a Bears insider, but sure I’ll give my opinion on that. Watson is younger and has a longer future ahead, so he would be an ideal option. Man, it sure would have been nice to have the chance to draft someone like that. But anyway, the problem with Watson is that he’s going to cost a boatload of draft picks. If the Texans deal Watson they are clearly rebuilding, so draft picks will hold more value to them than players. The Bears finally have a full complement of draft picks available to them, so it seems fitting they might deal their next three first rounders so we can all ignore the first night of the draft again. Watson is the most expensive of the options but provides the best long-term solution for Chicago.
Wilson is an interesting case because he’s 32, so his window for playing is significantly shorter than Watson, and has already won a Super Bowl (so has Foles, by the way). The compensation for the Seahawks is probably a little less for Wilson based on his age and contract situation, so maybe the Bears can swap two firsts and Khalil Mack to make it work. There probably needs to be more, but he seems like a more realistic option for the Bears if Seattle makes him available, which my source on the west coast said is possibly maybe entirely perhaps likely. So we’ve got that going for us, which is nice.
Matt Ryan has been floated around, too, but he isn’t likely with the Falcons having to take a $40 million cap hit and their rookie QB not likely being ready to play this year. Ryan Fitzpatrick is a free agent, and we know Ryan Pace loves throwing FA money at quarterbacks from Florida, so that’s exciting to think about.
Maybe they draft someone? They’ve tried that before. Mac Jones had elite talent around him at Alabama, so playing for the Bears should be pretty similar. Zach Wilson would bring a lot of Jimmy Mac vibes back to Chicago, which would be fun, but he might cost as much as Watson in draft capital, which seems silly since we know Watson is good. Kyle Trask? Trey Lance? Justin Fields? My sources say they could end up with none or all of them. It’s an exciting time at Halas Hall.
But let’s not forget, they could play Nick Foles next year. He did win a Super Bowl, as I mentioned before! He’s got just as many as Aaron Rodgers, so maybe he is as good as Aaron Rodgers? Is that how that works?
Oh! Mitch! I forgot about Mitch! My sources say that’s a possibility. I mean, they did make the playoffs two of the last three years. The Lions and Vikings can’t say that! Maybe this is the year Nagy can unlock Mitch!
All of these options are possible and not possible all at the same time. It’s like a Chicago Bears multiverse, but I’m hoping in one of them I’m actually happy.
I mean, there is another option, which is draft a QB in the later rounds (3-5) to develop behind Foles, but knowing this sets the team up for a top 10-ish pick next year. Maybe take a tackle in the first this year so whoever is QB can actually get passes off more than five yards from the line of scrimmage. Then, use their 2022 pick on a QB, and every year or two after keep taking a QB somewhere in the draft until you hit on one.
But my sources haven’t suggested this as a possibility. Probably because it makes too much sense. I mean, why build a team through the draft when you could completely blow it up for one player? When you have that chance, you have to do it. At least that’s what my sources say.