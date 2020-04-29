Last weekend’s NFL draft was an incredible reprieve from our sports-less lives. I watched all of Thursday and Friday night’s coverage and was on a Zoom call both days with my brother and the best Snappers media relations director of all time, Erik Vandyck.
It didn’t matter that the Bears didn’t have a first round pick—I was just happy that there were live sports things going on again. I didn’t realize how much I missed it. OK, well actually I did but this just reminded me again.
But that brings us to the draft itself. I’ve always loved the draft, and in the past, have spent hours and hours reading scouting reports and mock drafts. However, since the Bears haven’t had a first rounder for two years, my player-pool knowledge has dropped off a bit. I know who guys are but don’t necessarily know much about them. Except the quarterbacks.
Considering the current state of affairs under center in Chicago (and by current I mean forever state of affairs), I am always up-to-date on the QBs. Since the Bears eternally need a QB, I’ll eternally read up about them.
This year, I loved Joe Burrow. He’s awesome. Not hard to see that. I am not a Tua guy but it is strictly based on two things: Alabama doesn’t produce NFL quarterbacks and he’s left-handed. Outside of Steve Young, name one top 5 left-handed QB in the NFL any given year. And get out of here with your Mark Brunell garbage. I think Justin Herbert is a faster Andy Dalton—he can get you to 9-7 or maybe 10-6 but you aren’t winning a Super Bowl with him.
But that brings us to Jordan Love, aka the Packers new franchise QB. I think he is fun to watch because he just chucks the ball all over the place, and I’m a sucker for QBs who chuck the ball all over the place (see Cutler, Jay). He might be good. I don’t think he’ll ever be great—but good? Sure. Why not.
However, the Packers must think he is going to be a superstar because that is the only reason you take him now when Aaron Rodgers is guaranteed to be on your team for two more years (contract is untradeable before then). To make that pick shows a conviction in a player I haven’t seen since a certain Bears GM traded up one spot to “get his guy” in Mitch Trubisky.
But the Packers are in a different spot than the Bears were then. They were one game from the Super Bowl! One game!
Granted, they lost that game by like 1,000 points but it was only one game! And while everyone is shocked the Packers didn’t get Rodgers any offensive weapons, were the weapons the problem in that game?
Jimmy G threw eight passes to beat Green Bay in that title game. Eight. Passes. They gave up 280 yards rushing, 220 of which came from the same guy. A guy who was cut like four times previously in the NFL and barely played at Purdue.
Wouldn’t you think you’d want to shore up the defense a little bit with one of those first three picks? Maybe grab a middle linebacker instead of taking a guy from Minnesota whose scouting report says he will have “trouble in coverage” and “will be limited” which is exactly why Blake Martinez was let go? Or perhaps there is another defensive line rotational guy to get in rounds 2-3, someone a little stouter against the run? This is what I truly don’t understand.
I have read some articles and listened to my brother and cousin-in-law Jordan who say the Packers are making an offense to mimic the 49ers and Titans. Lots of runs. Play-action passes. Using a plethora of running backs to wear teams down. Sure. I get it.
But the Packers gave up 120 rushing yards a game last year, 23rd in the NFL. They were much better against the pass but still in the middle of the league. They can’t hang their hat on one thing defensively that they know they do exceptionally well, so it won’t matter what type of offense they run because they will still struggle to stop teams.
Now, to bring it back full circle, I don’t think Love was a great pick for Green Bay this year because of their current situation. The odds of him being a superstar are slim. Shoot, the odds of him being good are slim. QBs picked in the 20s seldom are (and before you say Rodgers was, you need to remember that he was the exception, not the rule). Going back to 2010, here are the QBs taken outside of the top 10: Tim Tebow, Christian Ponder, Brandon Weeden, EJ Manuel, Johnny Manziel, Teddy Bridgewater, Paxton Lynch, Deshaun Watson, and Lamar Jackson.
Watson was the 12th pick (don’t remind me) while Jackson was the 32nd. I would argue it’s a 20 percent hit rate for a QB outside of the top 10, maybe 30 percent if you count Bridgewater (I don’t). Honestly, it doesn’t get any better if you include all QBs, either. So the Packers took a 20% chance to have a QB in 2022 as opposed to trying to make their team better in 2020 and 2021 and try to win the Super Bowl. Personally, I don’t like that gamble.
Maybe the Packers are zigging while everyone else is zagging—but if I had a Hall of Fame QB, I’d want to do everything possible to help him win, and the Packers didn’t do that this draft.
