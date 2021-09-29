As I watched the Packers get the ball back with 37 seconds left on Sunday night, I knew what would happen.
I wondered why the 49ers snapped the ball with 12 seconds left on the play clock on their touchdown drive. I didn’t get why they kicked the ball through the end zone when forcing the Packers to return it would run off precious seconds.
But once Rodgers completed his first pass, I knew it was over. The 49ers were playing not to lose and the Packers were playing to win. I’m sure it was a good feeling for Packer fans, and I know they were having a good time.
But in the words of Shooter McGavin, “Well I’m not, Doug!” I’m not having a good time. Not at all. In fact, I’m having one of the worst times.
First, I had to watch the Badgers against Notre Dame on Saturday. Mertz has somehow regressed in his third year of college, which is nothing if not a terrible indictment on the coaching and/or recruiting staff at Wisconsin. The defense did their job for as long as they could but when the offense can’t string together more than one first down at a time, your chances at winning are pretty slim.
Then Sunday comes around and somehow it’s even worse. Fields looked terrible but I’m not blaming him when the offensive line gave up nine sacks. I watched Jason Peters, the left tackle, line up against Myles Garrett, who had 4 ½ sacks himself, and Peters, with no tight end or running back help, just decided against blocking Garrett. Didn’t even make an effort. Fields was drilled. The possession ended. Rob was sad. Again.
While you can say the Bears and Badgers are bad because of players, you certainly can’t ignore the coaching. Because it’s been pretty awful so far this year.
My issue with the Badgers is they’ve never evolved the offense. When college teams went to spreads and short, quick passes, the Badgers doubled down on running the ball and play-action passes. Which is great, if you can run the ball. Or your QB can complete a pass. Currently, they can do neither.
Unless the running game is completely dominant, the Badgers are an average team wasting a great defense. Tell me if you’ve heard that story before. Chryst refuses to adapt and change his system to allow varied skill sets to play QB for him. It’s frustrating. It’s annoying. But hey at least we didn’t lose to Bowling Green.
But then there are the Bears. Ryan Pace, in year seven, and Matt Nagy, in year four, have proven to be woefully inadequate at their jobs. The offensive line stinks, which is Pace’s fault. Even if Teven Jenkins was healthy, he’s not enough to make that o-line from bad to even average.
But Matt Nagy chooses to do nothing to fix it, either! Imagine having a cup full of water but there’s a hole in the side. You could put some tape over the hole to try to stop some of the water from getting out...or you could shoot a shotgun through the cup and make 8 more holes. Nagy chose the shotgun.
He didn’t roll Fields out. He didn’t run the ball. He didn’t push anything down field to loosen up the secondary that was playing downhill all afternoon. He did nothing that made any sense. Then he came out and said Foles, Dalton, or Fields could start next week? What he did last week was coaching malpractice at the highest level. Great coaches put their players in positions to succeed. Nagy did literally the opposite of that and put his players all in positions to fail.
Fire this man. Fire Ryan Pace. Fire Ted Phillips.Then sell the team to Jeff Bezos. My #Bezos4Bears campaign is starting now because I can’t take one more second of a franchise that clearly does not value winning.
If Ted Phillips and Ryan Pace were sitting right in front of me right now, they’d say they do value winning but they proved with the potential purchase of Arlington Park and moving the team that it’s really just about profit. Where can the team make the most money and get the most luxury boxes and sell the most tickets. Doesn’t matter if they win or lose as long as the ledger is in the black.
But anybody who has watched this team over the last seven years knows they aren’t going to win. And now they will ruin Justin Fields before he even has a chance. This franchise needs to move to St. Louis and let someone else give it a shot because I just can’t take this any more. My #Bezos4Bears campaign starts now and will probably end when I die because I won’t see a Super Bowl between now and then.
My picks stunk again last week. They will stink again this week. I hate football.
• Picks: Bengals, Washington, Bills, Lions, Cowboys, Dolphins, Browns, Saints, Titans, Chiefs, Rams, Seahawks, Broncos, Packers, Bucs, Chargers.