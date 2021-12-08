This week is the worst of weeks. It’s a game I’ve seen 100 times, but I get to see it again. On Sunday Night Football. One last time. One more moment of pain to wash over me, reminding me that life is fleeting and happiness is momentary.
First, I cannot believe the NFL didn’t flex this game out of Sunday night. I think a Friday at 9 a.m. would be great, actually. It’s a travesty that I have to watch this game on prime time again. I think the Bears are 0-137 against Green Bay in prime time, yet they seem to play in Green Bay against them every year on Sunday or Monday night. I hate it with the fire of 1,000 suns.
I would love to say this is Matt Nagy’s last game coaching the Bears, but I am sure the dummies in charge of the Bears view his win against the Lions as a step in the “right direction.” But when you’ve taken 800 steps in the wrong direction, one step in the right direction doesn’t help.
This will be a complete and utter slaughter. I am picking the Packers to win about 42-3, and I might be low on that. Getting tombstoned by your greatest rival, who has owned you for the last three decades, should be enough for an ownership group to get upset and fire their coach and GM, but it won’t be. They will do it at the end of the season, hire someone else terrible, and the cycle continues.
Also, can we talk about Andy Dalton for a second? Yes, we can, because it’s my column. First, I don’t dislike him as a person or as a backup QB. He’s a great backup QB. But he threw four interceptions last week, a couple of them very, very bad interceptions. He’s not a starting QB any more but remember when he was the plan for this season! He was going to be it! The Red Rocket comes to Chicago!
If the Bears hadn’t moved up to take Justin Fields, we would have seen Andy Dalton all season, with some Nick Foles sprinkled in when Dalton was hurt. Could you imagine seeing a Dalton-Foles season? At least Fields gives us some level of hope, no matter how futile a level. Pain on pain on pain.
Is there anything worth watching in this game? Probably not, no, unless Fields is out there. But I am holding out hope that this is Aaron Rodgers’ last game against the Bears as a member of the Green Bay Packers. I am hoping that he leaves for the Broncos or Steelers or Rams or Barnstormers or Argonauts. I don’t care. Just somewhere else.
Here’s the thing. I need Aaron Rodgers to leave. I can’t enjoy football while he’s still in Green Bay. I know we can’t beat him, at least not with this team, this coaching, and this GM. And losing to the Packers is truly the worst. It’s the worst thing ever. I’d rather have Taco Bell close than keep losing to Green Bay for another 30 years. I mean that.
I believe Aaron Rodgers will play for someone else next year. I have to believe it. I need something to hold on to because thinking of another 5 years of this is not bearable.
It will be better, too, once he leaves. Jordan Love, even if he’s an above average QB, won’t be a top 5 all-timer like Rodgers. He won’t steal my soul from my body two times a week like Rodgers. He won’t be kind of a jerk whose family hates him. He won’t be any of those things.
I was thinking about what I would do if Aaron Rodgers left Green Bay, and it’s a pretty long list. Buy every item at Taco Bell and have a 1-person celebration? Yes. Text every Packer fan I know with a GIF of a man jumping off a bridge asking if this is how they are feeling? Yes. Quietly cry tears of joy in my car while listening to The Score? 100 percent yes.
But lastly, I would call my brother, who I have named the “irrational Packer fan” previously in this column. I would call him…shoot, I might drive to Michigan…and sit down quietly and just stare at him. Stare for as long as it takes until I see the realization wash over his face. When he finally comes to grips with the fact that the Packers reign of QB dominance is over. That he will have to face average QB play, which he hasn’t had to watch since about 1992. That he will have to see what I’ve seen for most of my life. He will know my misery. And be ashamed for the pain he brought me.
I need to see that hurt in his face. I need to see him watch a QB throw four interceptions, five balls at a receivers feet, and three more without a receiver within 15 yards of the ball. I need it. I want it. I have to have it. It’s my dream and sometimes, we need dreams to come true.
I had picks this week. I’ll have more next year. But here we go. Again.
Picks: Steelers, Ravens, Titans, Chiefs, Saints, Cowboys, Falcons, Seahawks, Broncos, Chargers, Bengals, Buccaneers, Packers, Cardinals.