Is it over yet? Is it finally over? Did the Packers once again put the final nail in another coffin of not just another Bears season but a Bear regime? Can we say Ryan Pace and his one winning season in six years is done? Can we say Matt Nagy just isn’t the answer for this team? Maybe they’ll both find success elsewhere, but it sure wasn’t here.
I need this to be over. Now, I know the Bears won’t fire them in season. They never do. Even Phil Emery and Marc Trestman made it until the end of the season. But someone please tell me it’s done, because it needs to end.
I started doing my usual November/December search of mock drafts and possible coach and GM candidates this week, but even that didn’t help. Remember the Lions, Falcons, and Bucs games they had no business winning? Well, they could be 2-9 right now and sitting with the third pick in the draft, primed to take either a QB or the best tackle in the draft. But no, here we sit with the 13th pick, wondering what second tier linemen will fall. But hey, at least we have a first rounder this year and didn’t trade it away for a push rusher who didn’t sniff the QB for four quarters last week.
Oh, and it doesn’t get much better when you look at coaches and GM candidates. The Bears salary cap situation is a total mess next year. They will have to purge numerous veterans to get under the cap but it’s not like they have young guys to replace them with. Their QB situation, the only situation that matters, will be worse because Mitch will be gone. Let me say that again—their QB situation will be worse because Mitch is gone.
Why would a potential GM candidate take this job over the Texans, Lions, Jaguars, or Falcons? The Texans have Deshaun Watson, the Jags have a ton of picks, the Lions have Stafford, who maybe isn’t great but isn’t the worst QB on earth either, and the Falcons are really only tied to Matt Ryan for two more years.
But the Bears? What do they have to offer? An aging defense. A terrible offensive line. No QB. An ownership group that worries more about money than winning. They do have an all world kicker in Cairo Santos but come one, they probably can’t even afford to sign him.
The top GM candidates, according to my quick Google search, come from the Chiefs, Ravens, Colts, Patriots, and 49ers. Those men are in franchises that understand winning and have had great success. Why would they pick the Bears when it’s clearly a rebuild at least three years? Same with the top coaches? Why come to Chicago when the other teams offer a much better chance to win right away. The Bears would be dead last in that list for desirable destinations. Dead. Last.
I think the Bears best chance for a brighter future would be hiring Louis Riddick, who worked in NFL front offices before and currently can be heard on Monday Night Football, to be GM, and then finding a coach like Matt Campbell from Iowa State. They likely won’t get their top NFL candidate (Joe Brady from Carolina should be slam dunk for Houston) but getting a college coach could work out. Rhule and Kingsbury have been successful early in their NFL careers.
I wish I had better news for my fellow Bear fans but I just don’t. We didn’t take Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson. We just missed on Aaron Donald. We took Kevin White and Leonard Floyd in the top 10. We signed Khalil Mack to the richest defensive contract in history but didn’t realize that it doesn’t matter if we can’t score.
The Bears need to start over. Fire Ted Phillips and hire someone who has actually worked in an NFL front office to lead the franchise. Purge as much as they can and pull a Houston Astros and tank for 2-3 years, acquiring as many young, affordable assets as possible, and draft a QB every year until you find one. There is no other way this franchise ever improves until it’s torn down to be rebuilt. It needs to happen. I need it to happen.
I did get 11 games right last week, but other people got 12. So who really cares, right? I’m not sure I have the energy to completely fill out picks so I’ll just provide winners again, which, surprise surprise, won’t be the Bears. Saints, Lions, Titans, Dolphins, Vikings, Raiders, Colts, Cardinals, Seahawks, Packers, Chargers, Chiefs, Bills.