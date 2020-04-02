I miss baseball. It is such a staple in my life, especially during the summer, that knowing it won’t be there has put me in a seasonal funk. I may have to just start playing old games in the background while I cook dinner to try to make my brain think things are getting back to normal.
While thinking about missing baseball, it made me think of some of the players I miss watching the most. Sure, I miss Yelich’s bombs and Keston’s rockets and Burnes’ sliders, but I started thinking more and more of the players I cheered for when I first started loving the game, specifically Brewer players. Mind you, I was born in 1984, so I don’t really have great memories of Robin Yount or Paul Moliter. I have a different set of players that helped me fall in love with baseball but when I look back on them...well...maybe they weren’t exactly the best players out there. But I bare myself before you with my list of my favorite Brewers of all time (excluding new(ish) Brewers because Yelich is already my favorite of all time because I love him very, very, very much).
Geoff Jenkins: His resemblance to Brett Favre was forgivable, but that big leg kick and those majestic bombs are something I couldn’t turn away from. I had forgotten he hit over .300 his first two full seasons in Milwaukee, including a .303/.360/.588 slash line in 2000 with 34 homers! That’s really good!
I also remember watching a game at my friend Reilly’s house and seeing Jenkins slide into third base and his ankle...well...let’s just say it was pointed a way ankles should not be pointed. I almost puked.
Jenkins had a pretty injury plagued career but did finish with 212 homers as a Brewer and a very respectable .275/.344/.490 career slash line. Loved me some Geoff Jenkins.
Ben Sheets: No career do I wish went more differently than Ben Sheets. I loved Ben Sheets. Loved him. His 2004 season produced eight wins above replacement. Eight! Just for a bit of perspective, Gerrit Cole produced a 7.4 WAR last year. Sheets lost the Cy Young to Randy Johnson in 2004. The Big Unit produced a WAR of 9.6 along with a .90 WHIP and 290 Ks. He was good.
But Sheeter was just the best. His huge 12-to-6 curveball was beautiful. His fastball was electric. His southern drawl was perfect.
I was at his 18 strikeout game, too. We were perched up in the Dew Deck thanks to free tickets from Clinton Foods and Joel Atkinson (shop local!). In about the sixth inning, with my 7th Dew in hand, I started to wonder how many Ks he had...because it felt like a lot. Well, it was.
This was a Sunday day game and the shadows at Miller Park are just chaos for hitters but it didn’t matter if it was shadows, sunshine, or anything in between. He was getting whiffs on curves that bounced before the plate. I’ve never seen anything like it and will always wonder how good he could have been if his arm hadn’t basically fallen off shortly thereafter.
Greg Vaughn: OK, I thought Greg Vaughn was awesome. Vaughn’s Valley out in left field? His funny, pigeon-toed stance? And the career 12.2 percent walk rate? Yowie wowie!
My brother and I used to play front-yard baseball (yellow whiffle bat and tennis ball) when I was younger and we’d draft teams. We’d keep stats and everything. Outside of my brother purposefully beaning me (he was six years older than I was, so imagine a 16-year old and a 10-year old) and me running inside to cry to our mom but Todd then promising he’d never do it again only to do five batters later, they are some of my favorite childhood memories. And I’d always take Vaughn.
He was never actually that great for the Brewers (his best seasons came with the Padres and Reds...in the middle of the steroid era...and saw him home run totals almost double...just saying), but those mid-90s Brewer teams were so rotten that you had to find somebody to cheer for, and my somebody was Greg Vaughn.
John Jaha: Jaha is another player whose career was cut short by injuries. He did his 34 homers with 108 runs and 118 RBI in 1996 and 35 bombs in 1999 with the A’s, but outside of his first season in ‘93, they are the only two seasons where he played more than 88 games.
He was a decent hitter with a walk rate over 13 percent but there is only one reason why Jaha is one of my favorites—he was my first autograph.
My parents took us to Spring Training in Arizona for Spring Break some time in the mid-90s, and I remember getting an autograph book, sliding it under a fence, and getting Jaha’s autograph. I had no idea who he was but I was very excited. I also got Mike Matheny’s autograph like seven times because I couldn’t recognize he was the same player each time.
Prince Fielder and Ryan Braun: I combined these two because these are the two best players I’ve ever seen wear a Brewer uniform (until Yelich is who going to be a first ballot Hall of Famer and the godfather or even father of some of my children it’s fine don’t worry about it).
Prince was an instant favorite. I saw his first home run in Beloit when I was vending beer in the stands. Every time he came up, I’d stop working and just watch him. The drunkards yelling for another Coors Light could wait a minute...Prince Daddy was up.
I was at the game in Chicago in 2007 when he hit two bombs, including a game-winner in the 12th off theMLB- debuting Rocky Cherry.
I was always mesmerized by his ability to hit lefties and go to the opposite field. When he frantically sprinted around the bases, it always brought a smile to my face. When a throw that was just ever-so-slightly high sailed into the dugout, I couldn’t fault him. He was short. And his job was to hit bombs.
Prince was great, but Braun was other-worldly. I wanted Prince to get the big hit but I expected Braun to do it. My friend Sean and I went to the game in 2008 when CC said, “Give me the damn ball” and Braun hit a two-run homer in the 8th to clinch the wild card. We watched the Marlins beat the Mets on the jumbotron to confirm the team’s first playoff berth since 1982.
Braun’s legacy is tarnished because of the PED scandal but I have no idea how much that affected his play—he was a rake when he came up and is still good now 13 years later. I’ll always love him and Prince Daddy because they were the Brewers who helped make Milwaukee baseball relevant again.
Honorable Mentions: Jeff Cirillo, Rickie Weeks, Kevin Seitzer, Fernando Vina (getting trucked by Albert Belle is a lifetime highlight), Darryl Hamilton, Pat Listach, Dave Nilson, John Axford, Derrick Turnbow, Yovani Gallardo, Doug Davis, Bill E. Hall (The E is for Excitement), and Richie Sexson.
