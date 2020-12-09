Well, that could not have gone better. No, no I mean it! That loss to the Lions was a perfect cherry on top of the Bears crap season sundae. If anything was going to lock the Bears into firing Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace, that loss was it. A Mike Glennon Jaguars win would really be what I need, but I don’t want to get greedy.
After the game, I did something I haven’t done for a long time—I flipped on The Score 670 postgame show. I used to love listening to the postgame show, especially after losses, because the fans and the commentators were so very, very, angry. I’m a bit of a masochist if you don’t know by now.
Sunday’s show felt a bit different, though. A bit more resigned. We all know what’s going to happen here and we are just waiting for the shoe to drop.
But then Hub Arkush, a long time Bear reporter and former radio guy, brought up an interesting point. Many fans, mine included, have been calling for Ted Phillips to be fired. Hub brought up a good point that Phillips is mostly on the business side and Pace had final say in football decisions. However, Phillips is the one who hired Pace so it ultimately falls on him.
Then Hub discussed a name to be in charge of football operations and be the man to hire a new GM and head coach—Theo Epstein.
Yes, the former GM of the Cubs who just stepped away from baseball. Everyone is assuming he may become the next commissioner of Major League Baseball, which is something I’d be totally in favor of.
However, I am also intrigued by Theo as president of the Bears. First, I’m a Brewer fan, so for me to want Theo is saying something. Second, he’s a baseball guy. This is a football team. Allegedly.
But hear me out. Theo is clearly incredibly intelligent and did the impossible twice by winning a World Series with the Red Sox and the Cubs. He clearly understands how to build a franchise and the importance of culture.
He would need to lean on some football minds, but I would trust Theo to pick a new GM and scouting department before I’d trust Ted Phillips again.
It would be a very outside-the-box idea, which likely means the Bears wouldn’t do it. And the Browns recently tried this with Paul Depodesta, which initially didn’t seem overly successful but Depodesta was able to pick the recent GM and coach and the Browns are in line to make the playoffs for the first time since 2002.
I’m not advocating Theo go out there and scout QBs at the Senior Bowl. But I think the Bears need to do something different and this would certainly qualify for different. But more than likely we hire someone who has only ever worked in one organization and a head coach who is an “offensive genius” and we overdraft QB and I’m rewriting this column again in three years. Sigh.
I had 10 games right last week, including the Lions over the Bears. That’ll be a big theme going on for the last for weeks, by the way.
New England at LA Rams: I don’t know how many more games the Patriots can win throwing for less than 100 yards, and I don’t think they can win this one doing it. I’m continually impressed by Sean McVay getting superior production out of a mediocre talent in Jared Goff. He’s everything I wish Matt Nagy was. RAMS 27, PATRIOTS 21.
Houston at Chicago: The Texans are the second ghost of Christmas past for me with Deshaun Watson at the helm. They’ve lost some weapons on offense but the Bears are the Bears. Keeping Nagy around is like the Jets keeping Gase around. Now, it’s just there to guarantee more losses. TEXANS 28, BEARS 20.
Dallas at Cincinnati: I truly believe the Bengals can win this game, partly because Dallas is playing on a short week and because Dallas isn’t very good. However, I still don’t think the Bengals pull it off because without Joe Burrow, they are very, very bad. COWBOYS 21, BENGALS 20.
Kansas City at Miami: The Dolphins are good but I get a feeling the Chiefs have been bored and are just playing with teams. Especially now that the top seed is back in play after a Steelers loss, the Chiefs will come out barrels blazing on Sunday. CHIEFS 31, DOLPHINS 20.
Arizona at NY Giants: Look, I have been all aboard the Chiefs train all season but their defense is a real problem and their offense seems to be bullied pretty easily, which the Giants can do. I don’t love this pick but I’ll give it a try. GIANTS 20, CARDINALS 17.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay: The Vikings grabbed a victory last week in a game it should have probably lost. They won’t be so lucky this week because the Bucs are coming off a bye with the playoffs in sight. BUCCANEERS 28, VIKINGS 23.
Denver at Carolina: I want to pick the Broncos...I really do. I think I will, but man I don’t really like the Broncos to win this game. The Panthers are coming off a bye and competent coaches do well in games after a bye. I’m going to take the Broncos, but I don’t like it. BRONCOS 23, PANTHERS 21.
Tennessee at Jacksonville: The Titans were smacked last week and the Jaguars lost a tough one, so that’s usually a recipe for the better team coming out and leaving no doubt, which I’m sure will happen this week. TITANS 28, JAGUARS 20.
Indianapolis at Las Vegas: The Colts finally figured out Jonathan Taylor is their best running back, which I’m hoping translates to more Taylor touchdowns and fantasy points as I enter the fantasy playoffs. Remember, it’s always about me. COLTS 24, RAIDERS 23.
NY Jets at Seattle: The Jets are going to go 0-16. I am absolutely positive they will after last week. The Seahawks just played a rotten game against the Giants and won’t let it happen again. SEAHAWKS 23, JETS 13.
Detroit at Green Bay: I would love the Lions to win this game but I just don’t see how their defense holds Green Bay back. The Lions, despite last week’s win, are stinky. Very, very stinky. PACKERS 34, LIONS 27.
New Orleans at Philadelphia: The Eagles are going to start Jalen Hurts against a defense that is humming and hunting for a top spot in the playoffs. Throwing a second round pick into the fire won’t go well for the Eagles but they can finally be happy there aren’t fans in the stands because there would be plenty of boo birds Sunday during this game. SAINTS 34, EAGLES 20.
Atlanta at LA Chargers: Midweek last week, I decided to change my pick from Chargers to Patriots. However, I forgot to actually change it on the website, so I was on the wrong end of a shellacking. I think that one hurts and Anthony Lynn starts to wonder about his job security. FALCONS 30, CHARGERS 27.
Washington at San Francisco: The WFT had a historic win over Pittsburgh. Historic. It’s tough to come off a high like that, travel across the country, and then play an incredibly physical defense and brilliant coach. It won’t end well. 49ERS 27, WASHINGTON 14.
Pittsburgh at Buffalo: I never thought the Steelers were “undefeated” good but now I find myself picking them to lose two games in a row. The Bills’ weakness is their run defense and the Steelers, unless James Connor is back, have no rushing attack. Zero. Also, I love Josh Allen. BILLS 28, STEELERS 27.
Baltimore at Cleveland: The Ravens have so many COVID issues that I have no idea who will actually be playing Monday night. I also think the book is out on the Ravens a bit and Lamar Jackson needs to improve his passing game if he wants to do anything in the playoffs. Also, are the Browns good? Are they? BROWNS 24, RAVENS 23.