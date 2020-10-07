Yes, I know the Bears lost last week, but I don’t want to talk about that. Foles needs some time to adjust to being a starter. And our coach needs some time to adjust for a quarterback who can throw the ball more than 15 yards downfield (to the offense).
I want to talk about something near and dear to my heart. Leftovers. This may not seem heavily “sports” involved but trust me, it is. Eating has always been one of my favorite past times, though not one I have passed down to my son who normally puts food in his mouth, chews it for 15 seconds, then spits it out while giggling, but few events bring people and food together with regularity like sports.
In college, I would order Papa John’s or Pizza Hut for the noon kick off, eat half for lunch and the other half for dinner with about five Mountain Dews in between. Don’t hate on me for Papa Johns and Pizza Hut—they were all I could afford.
Maybe it’s because most people are off work Saturday and Sunday already and that’s when football usually happens, but making big meals for football games is what some of us live for, which brings me to my next point.
Big meals means leftovers. And sometimes, those leftovers are even better than the food in the first place. Recently, my son turned one and we had a small gathering (5 total people) where I ordered pizza of which there were significant leftovers. My wife looked at me and said, “Should we send some home with my mom?”
The answer was no. A quick and defiant no. The answer would have been no if it was my own mother, if it was Rex Grossman, or if it was George Halas, back from the dead.
If anything in this world is Just For Dad (JFD), then it’s leftovers. Especially pizza leftovers. My wife was a bit shocked at my abruptness in this matter, but I’m not wrong here.
Maybe some of you are better than I am. Maybe you divvy out leftovers willy nilly to whoever comes to your place, chucking tupperwares of pulled pork and cheesy potatoes in every direction. But that’s not me. I hoard my leftovers because I know their value.
Yesterday for lunch I finished off the leftover pizza, and it was exquisite. I could not think of a better meal and my wife wanted to just give it away? No thank you.
The only exception to this rule is my mother, who must relinquish all desired leftovers to her favorite child (me) whenever asked. That’s just how it works.
Anyway, another rough week for me as I finished 9-6. I’m beginning to think, after about 10 years of doing these picks, I’m not very good at this. Not very good at all.
• Tampa Bay at Chicago: The Bears could win this game. They really could win this game. But will they win this game? Unlikely.
Tom Brady will pick the Bears apart, he like does, and the Bears won’t move the ball on offense until late, like they do, and I’ll just quietly be rocking back and forth on our couch, wondering what I did in my life to deserve this. BUCCANEERS 27, BEARS 17.
• Carolina at Atlanta: The Falcons are a broken team. I would have picked the Falcons if they had fired Dan Quinn (new coach bump) but since they inexplicably kept him for another week, I’ll take the Panthers with a road upset. PANTHERS 24, FALCONS 21.
• Buffalo at Tennessee: I don’t think this game is played. The Titans should really have to forfeit after holding illegal workouts, but I’d pick the Bills anyway. Josh Allen is good! Of course he is, while Mitch just stinks. I can’t have nice things. BILLS 28, TITANS COVID.
• Las Vegas at Kansas City: The Chiefs are great. The Raiders are average. I’ll never pick against an elite team at home and I need the Chiefs to keep rolling because somebody has to beat the Packers. CHIEFS 31, RAIDERS 20.
• Arizona at NY Jets: Well, I’ve been burned two weeks in a row by the Cardinals but I don’t think anybody will get burned by picking against the Jets. They are an atrocious franchise who may not win a game this year. CARDINALS 24, JETS 13.
• Philadelphia at Pittsburgh: I think the Steelers maye aren’t as good as I thought but I certainly believe the Eagles are not good either. I also really like the Steelers color scheme and their head coach so I’ll put my decision on that. STEELERS 24, EAGLES 23.
• Washington at LA Rams: Washington just benched its QB of the future. Things are not great in the capital city (for many reasons). I think the Rams will roll here and Washington will be battling for a top 5 pick again. RAMS 30, WASHINGTON 10.
• Cincinnati at Baltimore: Lamar Jackson missed practice on Wednesday when I had to write this but the Ravens said he’s fine. I’ll assume that’s true and a healthy Lamar Jackson will smoke the Bengals, even though my love of Joe Burrow grows each day. He sure would be nice to have at QB. Sigh. RAVENS 33, BENGALS 21.
• Jacksonville at Houston: The new coach bump is real! The Texans needed BOB out and should feel a sense of relief now that he’s gone. If I could take the Texans by 100 here, I would. TEXANS 34, JAGUARS 21.
• Miami at San Francisco: The Dolphins just announced that they can fill their stadium to capacity in the future. I just wanted to mention that because...who is dying to go to a Dolphins games? I just don’t get it. Seems crazy to me. But anyway, the 49ers will crush this game. Crush. 49ERS 34, DOLPHINS 20.
• Indianapolis at Cleveland: The Colts are apparently a great team because they beat my formidable Bears last week. The Browns are still up-and-down and will struggles against the Colts D. COLTS 24, BROWNS 19.
• NY Giants at Dallas: The Giants are a bad, bad, bad, bad, bad, bad football team. Dallas isn’t great, but the Giants, as I stated before, as a bad, bad, bad, bad team. COWBOYS 31, GIANTS 17.
• Denver at New England: The Patriots, if they have Cam Newton, will win. If they don’t have Cam Newton, they will still probably win, but it won’t be as close. The Broncos’ QB situation is a problem and the Patriots will exploit that. PATRIOTS 23, BRONCOS 17.
• Minnesota at Seattle: The Seahawks are elite and I need them to remain elite so the Packers don’t make the Super Bowl. I can’t tell you how important that is. It’s so very, very, very important to me the Packers don’t get to the Super Bowl. SEAHAWKS 28, VIKINGS 20.
• LA Chargers at New Orleans: The Saints need this win but the Chargers are spunky. Probably not spunky enough, but it’s worth keeping an eye on this game unless the Saints finally stop giving the ball to Taysom Hill and just give it to Kamara. SAINTS 28, CHARGERS 23.