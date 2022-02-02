I told Josh and Jim I would write my column (called my weekly “goofy” by legendary former Snappers media relations director Erik Vandyck), then totally forgot about it and had to write it at the last minute. Knowing time is short, I have to write something fast.
So what is there to write about on such short notice? The demise of the Packer empire? Sure. No problem. But I’ve done that. The new Bear coaches and front office? Did you know they are going to build through the draft and own the North? Amazing nobody thought of that before!
Or I could write about the Bucks and their less than confidence building regular season. But it’s the NBA regular season…nobody cares until the playoffs and then hopefully everyone is healthy, somewhat rested, and ready for another title run.
Oh, the Badgers! How about the Badgers! Basketball is doing well because Johnny Davis is the truth. He’s a one-man wrecking crew and as long as the rest of the starters stay healthy, they should have a top 4 seed come March, which might get them some games in Milwaukee, which would be a nice bonus.
And the football team just hired former Bear legend Bobby Engram as their offensive coordinator. Hopefully Bobby can breathe some life in an offense that badly needs to innovate and change with the times. Maybe he can also call a play that doesn’t require a seven step drop and Mertz having to make a decision that inevitably will be the wrong one. Or get totally destroyed by a linebacker. Both are bad.
Well, I think I’ve kind of gone through everything. What am I missing? What sport should I be excited about right now but am not? NASCAR? No…never. Golf? Not until Tiger is back, so maybe never. Bowling? Ummmm…I can’t think of anything. Oh, oh wait. I remember.
Baseball. I should be getting excited about baseball right now. My text thread with Josh and our friend Jon should be firing on all cylinders as we talk about pitchers and catchers reporting in a couple weeks. The Brewers, fresh off a division championship, should be poised for a repeat with aspirations of a World Series in their future. I should feel like a racing sausage charging around home toward the finish line on a packed Sunday afternoon.
But I’m not excited about baseball. In fact, I’m actually mad at baseball. Currently in a lockout, the owners and players haven’t yet come to an agreement on the next collective bargaining agreement. And while plenty has been said about both sides not coming to agreement, let’s be honest here, there is only one side not negotiating in good faith, and that’s the owners.
Baseball is a wildly profitable sport. With 81 home games a year, each team has a chance to sell tickets, merchandise, food, and let’s not forget absurdly high priced beer, to 40,000 people if they can manage to sell it out. There are national TV deals with ESPN and FOX along with everyone’s local cable deal, like the Brewers’ deal with Fox Sports Wisconsin and Sinclair media.
But the owners continue to cry poor, citing the pandemic shortened season as to why they just can’t afford all the demands from the players, which includes raising minimum player salaries from $570,500 to $775,000. The owners have countered with $615,000 in their first year, $650,000 in their second and $700,000 in their third. There is also a complicated system of how much WAR (wins above replacement) a player earns, netting them more money, but that’s too complicated to write about here.
The owners, not surprisingly, are crying foul, saying it’s too much for them to afford. Just for reference, MLB just signed a new television deal with ESPN worth $550 million a year. A year! Also, as a reminder, Mark Attanasio bought the Brewers in 2005 for $223 million. Their current estimated value from Forbes is for $1.2 billion.
The owners are trying to hold onto every penny because they view baseball teams as investments instead of something that should break even or be slightly profitable each season, but do whatever they can to win.
Robert Nutting, the owner of the Pirates and worth $1.1 billion, currently has an active payroll of $21 million. It’s $34 million if you include two players who are off the team this year. Granted, they could still add some players (they won’t) but in 2018, every team received $118 million in revenue sharing.
Baseball is a sport with an average fan of around 57 years old, meaning it’s dying (NBA is 42 and NFL is 50). Players deserve more of the pie and owners are willing to hurt the sport in order to keep it from them. And we, the fans, sit here and suffer, being constantly hurt by the sport we love.
But hey, at least I don’t have a Packers’ game to watch next week. I did see their coaching staff (or what’s left of it) will get to coach the Pro Bowl. That’s a nice little participation trophy.
I’ll have more football next week, but until then, let’s hope the MLB players union holds strong, the owners see looming losses at the ticket gate, and we get baseball sooner rather than later. My fantasy teams need it.