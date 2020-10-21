Look, could I write 1,000 words about how great Bears are? Maybe the best 5-1 team of all time. First place (alone) in the division. Where’s the Super Bowl this year? Are they allowing fans? But anyway, we aren’t here to talk about that. All you Packer fans looking up at us in the standings know how good we are already.
I’m here to talk about the Wisconsin Badgers because they have a football game on Friday night! I am as shocked as anybody that we have Big Ten football and I hope it is being done safely but I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t excited.
Before we dig into too much Badger love, I do want to say I am sorry that Jack Coan is hurt. He was a good QB and a great leader for the Badgers last year, but his injury has opened the door for the Madison Messiah, Graham Mertz.
Mertz is a redshirt freshman and the highest rated QB Wisconsin has ever recruited (Russell Wilson doesn’t count as he was a grade transfer). My brother and I have been on high Mertz Alert since he committed and Friday night we get to see him unleashed.
This Badgers team does have some questions. The loss of Jonathan Taylor will certainly hurt, especially because the current replacements (Groshek and Watson) don’t have his explosiveness. However, the offensive line should be good and the defense returns almost everyone. This is a very experience-laden team outside of QB and that should help, too.
The season starts with a revenge game against Illinois but the Badgers avoid Ohio State and Penn State in the crossover games. They do have to travel to Michigan but get Minnesota at home. Another trip to the Big Ten title game is well within Wisconsin’s reach, but I am hoping that Mertz will eventually change the result.
What Wisconsin has always been missing since Russell Wilson is someone who can beat you purely with his arm (and maybe his own feet a bit). Teams like Ohio State have just loaded the box with eight or nine defenders against Wisconsin and the Badgers haven’t been able to take advantage of one-on-one matchups on the outside. I am hoping Mertz will change that and make the Badgers a true threat for not just a Big Ten title but a National Championship.
I’m excited to see the Badgers in action again, even with an empty Camp Randall. I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and all the games can be played as normal. I’m pretty excited about some Badger/Gopher Thanksgiving Saturday action.
I had 10 games right last week. I’m basically a sports genius. I am sure it will carry on this week, too.
• NY Giants at Philadelphia: I was a two-point conversion away from a perfect prediction last week but instead the Giants screwed themselves out of Trevor Lawrence and won’t get the best QB in the draft. The Eagles are still very much alive for a division title but man, what a garbage group of teams. If a team wins the NFC East and no watches, did it really happen? EAGLES 30, GIANTS 23.
• Detroit at Atlanta: I KNEW the Falcons would win last week. I wish I had bet more on it. I’m also (almost) sure they won’t this week. The fired coach bounce only lasts one week and the Lions have rediscovered a running game that can keep the Falcons offense on the sidelines. I’ll take the Detroit upset. Anything to keep Patricia in Detroit for another season. LIONS 23, FALCONS 22.
• Cleveland at Cincinnati: The Bengals will be the little brother in the battle of Ohio for maybe one more season but Burrow has looked really, really impressive and the Browns are still the Browns. Cleveland wins here, but it may be the last hooray for Ohio supremacy. BROWNS 28, BENGALS 21.
• Pittsburgh at Tennessee: I probably need to start believing in the Titans more but something about them just doesn’t add up. I don’t believe in the defense being elite and while the offense has been talented, it just lost starting tackle Jack Conklin. I’m going with a Steelers road win here. STEELERS 23, TITANS 20.
• Carolina at New Orleans: The Bears exposed the Panthers last week and while the Saints don’t have the Bears defense, it does have a far superior offense. I think they wisely keep feeding Alvin Kamara (for my fantasy team) and rack up plenty of yards and points against an average Panthers D. SAINTS 31, PANTHERS 20.
• Buffalo at NY Jets: The Jets are headed for 0-16, and the Bills won’t get in their way. BILLS 34, JETS 17.
• Dallas at Washington: I really, really, really want to pick Washington here. I think the Cowboys are a bad team with Andy Dalton and Washington’s D will create problems for them. However, Washington is running Kyle Allen out there at QB. That’s not great, folks! I could absolutely see a Washington win but just can’t do it with their own QB woes. COWBOYS 24, WASHINGTON 20.
• Green Bay at Houston: I really thought about picking Houston here but the Packers are only going to be beaten by teams with great defenses. They will likely win shootouts, which I think this game will be. It could be closer than I think, but I can’t see the Packers losing twice in a row (but I would love to see the Packers lose two in a row). PACKERS 34, TEXANS 28.
• Seattle at Arizona: My Cardinals! I told you they’d be great! But maybe not this week. The Seahawks may be the other team to beat in the NFC this season (besides the Bears, obviously) and for how great Kyler Murray is, he can still be confused by complex blitzes. He will be a top 5 QB in football, but he just isn’t there quite yet. Maybe when Foles retires. SEAHAWKS 30, CARDINALS 23.
• Kansas City at Denver: The Broncos shocked the world last week but it won’t happen again. Patrick Mahomes (did you know the Bears could have drafted him?!) is too good and they just have too much talent. The Broncos will play good D but I just don’t see their offense doing much. CHIEFS 31, BRONCOS 20.
• San Francisco at New England: I had written off the 49ers. They were dead, as far as I was concerned, but they’ve played well, which shows that Kyle Shanahan is a great coach. I would love to pick them to win here but I’m just not sure they can do it in Foxboro. It will be close but the Evil Empire prevails. PATRIOTS 24, 49ERS 23.
• Jacksonville at LA Chargers: This game stinks. The Jaguars stink. The Chargers stink (but at least their QB is playing well). I’ll take the Chargers but I won’t care. You can’t make me. CHARGERS 27, JAGUARS 20.
• Tampa Bay at Las Vegas: The Buccaneers found their stride against an inferior NFC North opponent. I would expect that to continue this week.The Raiders have the talent to beat the Bucs but I don’t think they’ll have the execution. BUCCANEERS 27, RAIDERS 20.
• Chicago at LA Rams: Normally, the Bears on the road on a Monday night would be an assumed loss for the Bears. However, for some reason, the Bears seem to own the Rams and Jared Goff. In two games against Chicago, he hasn’t thrown a touchdown against Chicago but has thrown five picks. That’s not great. I’m taking the Bears for the upset win because I think the defense can shut down the Rams run game and be physical enough with their wide receivers to really mess up their timing. This is predicated on the Bears offense scoring points so, you know, I could be wrong. BEARS 27, RAMS 21.