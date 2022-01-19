Imagine that I have the same party on the same weekend every single year. I don’t have parties and hate parties, but imagine I do.
It’s a fun party with lots of people attending and everyone enjoys it. This year, I did everything the same, but invited more people, it lasted longer, and I made more tacos.
Some people who had been going to the party for years were upset because the party wasn’t the same. They didn’t like that the party seemed more watered down because more people were there whom they didn’t know and it made them have a few more boring conversations, even though they had some great conversations, too. They missed the old party.
But most people loved the new party. I mean, who doesn’t love more party? The party lasted longer, which is always great, right? And plenty of tacos for everyone to eat. For most people, it was a great weekend.
That’s how I feel about the NFL wild card weekend. Traditionalists were complaining because some of the games were blowouts and boring because adding the extra wild card team let a not great team into the playoffs. However, smart people realized that we got another night of football that we hadn’t gotten before, and that was good, even if the game wasn’t.
But this is so much more than just getting another night to eat pizza or tacos or taco pizza (which is pretty huge by itself). Think about how competitive the last week of the season was. That was all due to the extra playoff team. It made everything matter a little bit more, kept teams in it a little bit longer, and gave me an extra day of football. Again, this is mostly about me. When all I watch is Frozen and Encanto over and over and over again, I need the extra football game. Daddy needs it real bad.
The only negative I can see is that I woke up Tuesday expecting there to be more football, but being incredibly disappointed that I had to wait until Saturday to see the Packers lose. That…was sad.
As far as the actual games go, I hesitate to take too much away from the first round because individual matchups matter so much in the NFL and one team dominating one week doesn’t mean they will the next, but knowing we get a Bills/Chiefs game this weekend makes me feel like we get two Super Bowls. Not even mentioning the Packers shooting for revenge on San Fran, the actually-fun-to-watch Bengals trying to drop the top-seeded Titans, and Tampa Tom vying for another ring. It’s a great playoffs, so adding more to it only made it better.
But for some of us (who did not reach the playoffs because our franchises are utter disasters), we need to divide our attention on a smorgasbord of GM and coaching candidates. It’s truly an impressive feat to be able to watch the playoffs while checking Twitter to read about GM candidates removing their names from consideration with the Bear and subsequently not breaking down into tears. Some may say I’m a superhero for being able to do it, and who am I to tell people differently?
I remain hopeful the Bears will do something smart, but then I remember who is running the organization and remain committed to being disappointed. It’s just easier that way. When you brace for the pain, it doesn’t hurt quite as much.
Speaking of bracing for pain, my Packer fan friends have not braced for any pain. My two main sources of Packer fandom, my cousin-in-law and my brother, have not even considered the possibility of the Packers losing.
And the Packers should not lose on Saturday. I firmly believe they will win and should win by 10 points. But, it is the playoffs. The 49ers do play a style of football that keeps games close. But they do have Jimmy G at QB, which is a problem. By the way, if I’m Kyle Shanahan, I’m running some Trey Lance read options just to bring back Kaepernick nightmares in GB.
If the Packers do end up losing, the pain will be severe. Some of the worst pain in Packer history, because that might spell the end of Aaron Rodgers in green and gold.
Look, I’m not here to put bad thoughts in your head, but I do want every single Packer fan to think about losing to San Fran over the next few days and pass all that nervous energy to the players on Saturday and have Rodgers’ first pass bounce off Adams’ hands and have the 49ers return it for a touchdown and during the return Rodgers hurts his other toe (who complains about a toe injury this much?) and has to miss the rest of the game and Green Bay gets a front row seat to the 13-for-30 for 173 yards and two INTs Jordan Love Show and the entire city cries together while I just smile in the darkness of my basement, knowing the are experiencing pain like I have for the first time in their lives.
Is that oddly specific? Yes. Do I want it to happen exactly like that? Also yes. But again, I think Green Bay wins.
I also think the Bucs, Bills, and Titans win. However, I do not feel good about the Bucs or Bills picks. Those games will be truly awesome, so anyone complaining about the diluted nature of the wild card games, load up on your tacos because Sunday is going to be a good one.
But Packer fans, remember, just think about that pain. Just for a minute. Please. For me.