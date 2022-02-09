While I love the Super Bowl and think there are a bevy of fun storylines this year, I’ve never thought less about a Super Bowl than this one.
Part of it is because the Packers lost and I no longer live in fear, part is because I have two small children who hold my brain and free time hostage every day, and part is that I hate football because I am a Bears fan and we are fueled by hatred of ourselves.
But I’m trying to turn it around. I mean, it’s the Super Bowl! Everyone should watch the Super Bowl. Except my wife and son who will be at Disney on Ice in Milwaukee…but my daughter and I? Watching the Super Bowl! And getting excited about…some stuff.
First, the quarterbacks are fun! Joe Burrow is already a national treasure. He’s got moxie, he’s got talent, and he’s got an entire city that loves him. I will be happy to watch Joe Burrow throw for 400 yards and smoke a huge cigar if the Bengals win. Skyline chili for everyone!
By the way, imagine being a Browns fan, the Bengals sad neighbors to the north. You thought you had your Joe Burrow in Baker Mayfield. You in fact have your Smoe Jurrow instead. Being a Browns fan is a different type of torture I think. I mean, being a Bears fan stinks. But that has to be worse.
On the other side, Matt Stafford has a chance to win a Super Bowl. Imagine hearing that sentence two years ago?! Lions quarterback Matt Stafford? Win a Super Bowl? Remember that before this year, he was 0-3 in playoff games and had, you know, been a Lion for his entire career. Not even sure he’s ever watched a Super Bowl.
I have a friend who is a Bear fan living in Detroit, so he loves seeing Lions fans miserable. Initially he wanted Stafford to fall on his face with the Rams, but realized now that it’s actually better if he wins a Super Bowl because it just shows the Lions that they had a Super Bowl championship quarterback but the franchise was just too inept to build around him. It’s a level of pettiness I am here for.
I think I am rooting for Stafford so he can say he has the same number of Super Bowls as Aaron Rodgers. But hey, at least Rodgers has all those MVPs. That’s cool.
There are other storylines as well, like Zac Taylor being Sean McVay’s QB coach, Andrew Whitworth spending most of his career with the Bengals before moving over to the Rams recently, Odell Beckham, Jr. (the coulda been Packer) going for a win, and Ja’Marr Chase going against Jalen Ramsey and going for a ring in his first Super Bowl.
It should be a great game! But come on, we aren’t just here for the game stories are we? No, we are here for Rob’s betting picks and Rob’s food recommendations.
First, the line is Rams -4. It is a home game for LA, but Super Bowl crowds seldom have a significant influence because it’s a bunch of people willing to pay $400 or more for a ticket and they often aren’t the loudest fans in the world (aka, they don’t drink enough during the game to keep up the enthusiasm).
If you are able to drive over the stateline and place a bet, I would put it on the Bengals. Though the Rams have the edge on defense, both teams can score, and Joe Burrow just has “it”. I think the Bengals keep it within a field goal and have a great shot to win.
There are a few other bets I like, too. Stafford over 279.5 passing yards, Cooper Kupp over 8.5 receptions, Cam Akers under 64.5 rushing yards, Rams first TD, yes to Cris Collinsworth Bengals Super Bowl highlight, tails for the coin flip, over for the national anthem, and orange for the Gatorade color that is dumped on the coach (yes you can bet that).
There is still the food, though. There is so much food and only so much space in your bellies, so where should you go first? Go over on your allotment of the beefy cheese dip and, as hard as it is to say, under on cheese and crackers (you can have that whenever you want).
Go heavy on mini hot dogs and meatballs because they are great, skip anything with a vegetable in it, and have every type of meat sandwich offered.
Finally, there will be desserts. Be really careful, though, because if it’s a close game you might just start hammering homemade chocolate chip cookies, forgetting you ate 3 pounds of beefy nacho dip 3 hours ago, and put yourself in a real tough spot. Trust me, I’ve been there. Every single year I’ve been there. And I don’t know to tell you where you’ll be later.
Anyway, I hope everyone has a great Super Bowl Sunday. I mean, the Packers aren’t there, so I know I will. I’ll be back before next football season, but thanks for reading along this year. Let’s hope next year, I’m less depressed by the Bears (and the Packers go 0-17).