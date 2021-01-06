Look, it wasn’t pretty. For about three quarters I thought the Bears played pretty competitively. I really did. But then they missed on that fourth down after a just terrible play call (who runs a flood with zero misdirection and no pick play on the inside receiver...the Bears that’s who) and it was over in a blink. Again.
But the Bears are in the playoffs. It cost them six draft spots but considering how they normally draft, that probably shouldn’t matter too much. Maybe this stops them from reaching for a QB or being tempted to deal up for one. It’s not that they don’t need one, but I certainly don’t want Ryan Pace dealing 7 future firsts for Trey Lance.
I hold no illusions that the Bears will win this game either. The Saints conveniently were given the Sunday slot, which means Kamara and the rest of the running back room is eligible to return from COVID protocols. Michael Thomas also returns from injury and the Saints defense has been really good over the last month or so. The Bears aren’t likely winning this week.
But they did make the playoffs! They had a six game losing streak and still made the playoffs! That’s an accomplishment for this franchise. Is it enough for Ryan Pace to keep his job? I hope not. It is probably enough for Matt Nagy to keep his, though it’s always awkward to hire a new GM with a coach in tow like the Bears did with Pace and John Fox. But this season wasn’t the total disaster it appeared to be in mid-October.
Basically, I’m saying I’m happy the Bears are in the playoffs, even if they backed in and last Sunday made me very sad.
While I sometimes forget, there are worse fates than being a Bear fan. I could be a Lions fan and not have won the division since 1993. I could be a Jets fan and won two meaningless games so now they can’t draft Trevor Lawrence. Or I could be a Browns fan and have my first playoff appearance since 2002 then have my head coach be out with COVID. See, it can always be worse!
I know I complain a lot but I saw eight Bear wins this year and have trained my mind to totally eliminate the losses like they never happened, so really the Bears went 8-0 this year, which is pretty darn good. I’ll cherish another playoff season since I don’t get them as often as I’d like.
There are five other playoff games this weekend thanks to the extra playoff team in each conference. I like the extra playoff team because it gives me two extra playoff games to watch this weekend and with a newborn and a 15 month old, we don’t get out much, so TV is pretty important. I did lose to Josh in our pick’em league, but the playoffs are a new beast, and I’ve always been a back nine player, anyway.
• Indianapolis at Buffalo: I really like the way the Colts are playing because they finally figured out that Jonathan Taylor is a monster and giving him the ball 20 times a game is a good idea. But they are up against Bills Mafia and Josh Allen, a player who should probably garner more MVP consideration than he will get.
The Bills are absolutely peaking at the right time and have dynamic weapons, a good head coach, and a great QB. It’s a combination to go far in the playoffs (all three of which my Bears are lacking). BILLS 27, COLTS 23.
• LA Rams at Seattle: This would be a much better game with the Rams at full strength but the status of Jared Goff is still in question and the Seahawks defense has been exceptional lately. Nobody is talking about the Seahawks as a potential Super Bowl team right now but I think the top four teams in the NFC (Green Bay, New Orleans, Seattle, and Tampa) could all make the Super Bowl.
Seattle doesn’t seem to win convincingly as much as you’d like but they slog their way to enough wins that they should be a threat. SEAHAWKS 23, RAMS 13.
• Tampa Bay at Washington: The Bucs should roll here but Washington does have a strong defense. However, the Bucs D will stymie the Washington attack, if you can call it that, pretty easily. Washington needs a QB badly (Matt Stafford?) and could be dangerous next season. However, the Bucs, who already beat Green Bay this year, are dangerous now and will roll into a matchup at Green Bay next week. BUCCANEERS 27, WASHINGTON 10.
• Baltimore at Tennessee: I have truly no idea here (like that’s something new) who to pick here. The Titans are the home team and, at times, have been dominant. However, the Ravens have looked like one of the best teams in football recently and are actually favored as a road team in this game.
I’m going to take the Ravens but expect this to the game of the weekend. I really wish this was the Saturday night game—something about those Saturday night games I really enjoy. RAVENS 31, TITANS 30.
• Chicago at New Orleans: Like I said, the Bears could win this game. They could! Don’t laugh! But they won’t.
I think their pass rush does a good job getting to Brees, who is far less mobile than Aaron Rodgers. When I wrote this (Tuesday night) it appears Roquan Smith will not play due to an elbow injury, which is devastating. He was playing like the best middle linebacker in football until his injury last week and stopping Kamara is a lot harder without him. However, I do think the Bears can slow the Saints down better than they did the Packers.
But once again, it comes down to the offense. I think Mitch makes 2-3 good plays and then, like always, makes 2-3 horrible throws, at least one of which leads to a turnover, and the Bears lose. I still am on board with signing Mitch for next year if they want to be competitive but if he gets a lucrative deal from San Fran or Washington next year, roll with Foles, get a top 5 pick, and take someone else. SAINTS 27, BEARS 21.
• Cleveland at Pittsburgh: No head coach is a big problem for the Browns because he’s also their playcaller. The Steelers were competitive for part of the game last week with Mason Rudolph at QB so I expect Big Ben to improve their offense quite a bit.
The Steelers had a mini-Bears season. They started out hot, then lost three in a row, then found themselves again. I have total faith that they will win this game and with the Browns having all the COVID issues, their first playoff appearance in 18 years might be short-lived. STEELERS 27, BROWNS 17.