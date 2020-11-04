Jim told me not to be overly political here, which shouldn’t be a problem. I’m just happy that this election is (hopefully) over. I can’t sit there on Twitter all day scrolling through polls and projections. I’m a busy guy. I have things to do.
Like scroll through Twitter and read about how the Bears’ offense is historically bad and maybe they should go back to Mitch (should they?). Or scroll through Twitter and see which MLB free agents the Brewers won’t sign knowing full well they will give two garbage players 1-year contracts, neither will be any good, and we will continue to waste Christian Yelich. Or scrolling through Twitter to see how many new Badgers tested positive for COVID today. All of them? Great.
As you can tell, I’m very, very busy. But this is what I prefer to put my energy instead of politics. Nothing truly grounds me like being reminded that the Bears could have drafted Patrick Mahomes, which I get reminded of every Sunday, and it makes me sad. Or how good Jesus Aguilar was for the Marlins last year when the Brewers had a black hole at first base. Or those Badgers...oh those sneaky, sneaky Badgers.
I’m not sure a team has ever done what they’ve done to me. I’ve had teams play great then destroy me. I’ve had teams I thought would be great, then actually play, and once again destroy me. Shoot, I’ve had Madden teams that were great but my PS4 froze and I didn’t save so I lost all my progress.
But I’ve never, ever, had a team look as great as UW did in one game then just not play again. Who knows when we will see them again this year, if at all. Dan Patrick said UW could cancel the season if they can’t play Michigan next week because they wouldn’t play the required six games for a bowl. That’s not what I needed to hear. No sir.
This year hasn’t been great for most of us. The things I really enjoy—sports, movies, food—are all different than before. I haven’t been to a movie theater since maybe December of 2019, have only eaten at a restaurant once since March (outdoors, 15 feet from anyone and I hissed if people started getting too close), and sports just haven’t been the same without fans (especially my beloved wrestling...it just stinks without fans).
But we are all doing the best we can. With this election behind us, let’s hope we can focus on more important things, like who Ryan Pace will blow a first round pick on (he should trade back for 5 third rounders because he does well with those) or if Giannis will resign in Milwaukee for another five years or bolt for a super team in LA. Let’s just all remember my sports pain and sadness and use that to bring us all together.
Speaking of pain, I had...a rough week...last week going 7-7. Ugh. I’d say I’ll be better this week, but I probably won’t.
• Green Bay at San Francisco: I have no idea how to pick this game. The Packers have two running backs with like a total of 15 NFL carries. The 49ers literally won’t play a single player who touched the ball on offense during last year’s NFC title game and, as of this writing on Wednesday morning, the 49ers just had a COVID case close down their facilities, so the game might not even happen. However, Rodgers will be the best player on the field, so I’ll go there. PACKERS 23, 49ERS 14.
• Denver at Atlanta: The Falcons love to blow late leads. The Broncos love to win games late. This should be a real exciting game in the fourth quarter. I’ll take the Falcons but think it could be really exciting. FALCONS 27, BRONCOS 24.
• Seattle at Buffalo: The Seahawks looked pretty bad two weeks ago then pretty great last week. I’m pretty sure they are good but their defense is still suspect. However, the Bills have hit a bit of a wall. I’ll take the Seahawks assuming Russell Wilson doesn’t throw three horrible interceptions again. SEAHAWKS 27, BILLS 20.
• Chicago at Tennessee: The Bears will have five healthy linemen against Tennessee, three of which are backups or backups of backups. And the starters weren’t very good to begin with. I don’t like where this is trending for the Bears but another loss means a better draft pick. Fingers crossed. TITANS 28, BEARS 14.
• Baltimore at Indianapolis: The Ravens lost a tough game against Pittsburgh last week and now lost some key players to COVID. The Colts are coming of a steamrolling of Detroit last week but I don’t know if the Colts defense can slow down Lamar Jackson like Pittsburgh did. The Ravens win, but it should be close. RAVENS 24, COLTS 23.
• Carolina at Kansas City: The Chiefs will be my pick every game for forever because I like to know what could have made me happy. CHIEFS 34, PANTHERS 20.
• Detroit at Minnesota: The Vikings figured out that giving the ball to Dalvin Cook is their best way to win. Finally. Kirk Cousins should throw about 18 passes a game and they should almost all come off play action. Both teams are bad but one is definitely worse. VIKINGS 24, LIONS 20.
• NY Giants at Washington: The Giants keep making things interesting but never close it out. Washington is bad, too, but so is every team in the NFC East. I want to pick the Giants but I just can’t because I’ve seen them play. WASHINGTON 20, GIANTS 17.
• Houston at Jacksonville: When the Texans are a touchdown favorite you know the opponent is bad. Houston didn’t make any trades so the weapons are all still there on offense, which is more than enough to drop the Jags. TEXAS 28, JAGUARS 20.
• Las Vegas at LA Chargers: My hometown Broncos had the comeback of all comebacks against the Chargers last week, which is concerning. The Raiders have fallen back to earth after getting a bit too close to the sun, and I don’t think they rebuild their wings in time for this week. CHARGERS 27, RAIDERS 26.
• Pittsburgh at Dallas: Probably don’t need to waste your time here. STEELERS 35, COWBOYS 10.
• Miami at Arizona: The Dolphins won big against the Rams last week but it came with a kick return touchdown and two defensive touchdowns. Tua had a poor debut for Miami and the Cardinals, though not an elite defensive team, have the skill players on offense to make Miami pay for blitzing. CARDINALS 30, DOLPHINS 20.
• New Orleans at Tampa Bay: The Bears should have beaten the Saints. That’s really all the information you need here (even though the Bears did beat Tampa...how? How did that happen??) BUCCANEERS 27, SAINTS 23.
• New England at NY Jets: Feels odd to say the Patriots really need a win over the Jets, but they do. They should get it too, but if they don’t, there are some real problems in Foxboro. PATRIOTS 30, JETS 20.